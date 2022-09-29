"Uce Behavior" brings juice to Panthers defense

It did, with Brown making a one-handed interception of a pass tipped by a blitzing Jaycee Horn later in the game, and then Horn sealing the win with a late interception of his own.

That delivery did arrive, as promised — as soon as Luvu jump-started the car.

He's been pumping guys up as soon as he got here — and his Samoan Siva Tau chants have become a touchstone for the defense — but his playmaking is what makes the real difference.

"It's infectious. The motor he plays with, it raises the levels of all the guys on the field on the defensive side of the ball," Horn said. "It just makes you want to do more when you see him putting his life on the line — because that's what it looks like when he's playing, like he's putting his life on the line for defensive guys. It makes me personally want to do the same thing.

"He always played hard. I always knew he was a playmaker too because he played that hard. And when you play that hard, good things come with it. It's exciting to see him affecting the game in a positive way, making big plays, because he's a guy that deserves it."

For all the passion he brings on the field, there's an understated quality to Luvu off the field, partly because of the quiet tone with which he speaks. But after spending four seasons running down kicks, fitting in where he could, and making the most of scant opportunities, Luvu also knows chances like the one he has now aren't the kind you take for granted.

"You've just got to keep bringing energy," Luvu said. "If we were 2-0 and not 0-2 to start the season, it would be the same. Just bring the same energy.