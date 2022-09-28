How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina vs. Arizona in Week 4

Sep 28, 2022 at 01:01 PM
WEEK4_HowToWatch_Thumbnail

CHARLOTTE - The Panthers take on the Cardinals in Week 4 on Oct. 2 at 4:05 p.m. The game will air on FOX.

The game will air in select regions around the country. Fans can also stream the game in the broadcast regions through NFL+.

See below for the broadcast map, courtesy of 506sports, and more ways to watch:

Screen-Shot-2022-09-28-at-10.58.19-AM

WATCH ON TV

TELEVISION BROADCAST IN MARKET: Panthers fans can watch on their local FOX affiliate station if they are in the above area on the broadcast map. Fans in Charlotte can watch on WJZY.

On The Call: Kenny Albert, Johnathan Vilma, Shannon Spake

MORE WAYS TO WATCH | GAME PREVIEW

TELEVISION BROADCAST OUT OF MARKET: DirecTV's NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to watch out of market games every Sunday. Click here for more information on Sunday Ticket.

WATCH ON MOBILE/APP

Fans can watch games on mobile devices through NFL+ if the user is within the regional broadcast area. Click here for more information on how to sign up for NFL+ and access on your device.

A link for NFL+ will also be available in the Panthers app starting at kickoff.

NFL_PLUS_Cluc_1920X1080_2Line

Sign up for NFL+

Watch out of market pre-season games and stream regular season games on your phone through NFL+. Click here for a free 7-day trial.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: 99.7 FM The Fox in Charlotte market, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.

On The Call: Anish Shroff, Jake Delhomme, Kristen Balboni, Jim Szoke, Luke Kuechly

The Panthers Radio Network features eight hours of game-day coverage, beginning three hours before the game and concluding with two hours of wrap-up reaction and postgame analysis.

Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online, starting at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday. The broadcast is available nationwide on desktop computers and in the Charlotte region on mobile phones. It is also available in the Panthers app by clicking the Live Radio icon on the top of the home screen.

SOCIAL MEDIA: Follow the Panthers for live updates and behind-the-scenes content during the game.

Panthers vs. Cardinals Through The Years

Carolina is 14-5 all-time against the Cardinals, including a 2-1 record in the playoffs.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner (13) tries the thorw a pass as Carolina Panthers' Charles Johnson (95) defends during the second quarter of the Panthers' 27-23 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. Warner thres for 381 yards and two touchdowns. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
1 / 88

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner (13) tries the thorw a pass as Carolina Panthers' Charles Johnson (95) defends during the second quarter of the Panthers' 27-23 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. Warner thres for 381 yards and two touchdowns. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
AZvsCAR25
2 / 88
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
3 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
AZvsCAR43
4 / 88
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme looks to pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
5 / 88

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme looks to pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
6 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
7 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_1D2_3829
8 / 88
Brandon Todd
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
9 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
AZvsCAR45
10 / 88
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
11 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
12 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
13 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
14 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
AZvsCAR47
15 / 88
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
16 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
AZvsCAR39
17 / 88
AZvsCAR28
18 / 88
AZvsCAR33
19 / 88
AZvsCAR17
20 / 88
AZvsCAR20
21 / 88
AZvsCAR08
22 / 88
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.
23 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.
24 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.
25 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
AZvsCAR04
26 / 88
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.
27 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.
28 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Mushin Muhammad, center, jumps into the stands after his 17-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 35-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Nov. 21, 2004. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)
29 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Mushin Muhammad, center, jumps into the stands after his 17-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 35-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Nov. 21, 2004. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, SEPT. 17-18 - FILE - This Sept. 11, 2011 file photo shows Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) leaping over teammate Travelle Wharton (70) as Arizona Cardinals' Joey Porter (55) and Paris Lenon (51), pursue during the second half of an NFL football game, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
30 / 88

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, SEPT. 17-18 - FILE - This Sept. 11, 2011 file photo shows Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) leaping over teammate Travelle Wharton (70) as Arizona Cardinals' Joey Porter (55) and Paris Lenon (51), pursue during the second half of an NFL football game, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

Matt York
Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis (58), defensive tackle Kawann Short (99) and linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) team up to stop Arizona Cardinals running back Rashard Mendenhall (28) during an NFL game on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
31 / 88

Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis (58), defensive tackle Kawann Short (99) and linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) team up to stop Arizona Cardinals running back Rashard Mendenhall (28) during an NFL game on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.
32 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.
33 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) sets up to pass during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
34 / 88

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) sets up to pass during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.
35 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andre Roberts (12) is tackled by Carolina Panthers defensive back Charles Godfrey (30) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
36 / 88

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andre Roberts (12) is tackled by Carolina Panthers defensive back Charles Godfrey (30) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Ralph Freso
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
37 / 88

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Ralph Freso
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) hauls in a pass as Arizona Cardinals defensive back Kerry Rhodes defends during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won 28-21. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)
38 / 88

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) hauls in a pass as Arizona Cardinals defensive back Kerry Rhodes defends during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won 28-21. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)

Paul Connors
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) runs upfield with a reception an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
39 / 88

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) runs upfield with a reception an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Carolina Panthers' Marcus Hudson (25) celebrates a paly with teamate Jon Beason (52) in the second half of the Panthers' 19-12 win over the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
40 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Marcus Hudson (25) celebrates a paly with teamate Jon Beason (52) in the second half of the Panthers' 19-12 win over the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers Steve Smith celebrates after his touchdown pass from quarterback Cam Newton against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
41 / 88

Carolina Panthers Steve Smith celebrates after his touchdown pass from quarterback Cam Newton against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Ralph Freso
Carolina Panthers' Mike Goodson (33) runs past Arizona Cardinals' Adrian Wilson (24) in the second half of the Panthers' 19-12 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
42 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Mike Goodson (33) runs past Arizona Cardinals' Adrian Wilson (24) in the second half of the Panthers' 19-12 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Brandon LaFell (11) runs after a catch as Arizona Cardinals' Bryan Robinson (97) pursues in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
43 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Brandon LaFell (11) runs after a catch as Arizona Cardinals' Bryan Robinson (97) pursues in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers Steve Smith makes a reception from quarterback Cam Newton against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. It was Newton's first career touchdown pass. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
44 / 88

Carolina Panthers Steve Smith makes a reception from quarterback Cam Newton against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. It was Newton's first career touchdown pass. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

=559676=
Carolina Panthers' Jimmy Clausen (2) looks to pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half of the Panthers' 19-12 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
45 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Jimmy Clausen (2) looks to pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half of the Panthers' 19-12 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) looks for running room as Arizona Cardinals' Adrian Wilson (24) moves in while Panther's Matt Moore (3) looks on during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
46 / 88

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) looks for running room as Arizona Cardinals' Adrian Wilson (24) moves in while Panther's Matt Moore (3) looks on during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin
Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers, right, chases down Arizona Cardinals' Kurt Warner (13) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
47 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers, right, chases down Arizona Cardinals' Kurt Warner (13) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin
Carolina Panthers' Thomas Davis (58) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
48 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Thomas Davis (58) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin
Carolina Panthers' Jake Delhomme (17) tries to get past Arizona Cardinals' Gerald Hayes (54) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
49 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Jake Delhomme (17) tries to get past Arizona Cardinals' Gerald Hayes (54) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin
Carolina Panthers' Jeff King (47) gets tackled by Arizona Cardinals' Karlos Dansby, left, and Clark Haggans (53) during first half action in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
50 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Jeff King (47) gets tackled by Arizona Cardinals' Karlos Dansby, left, and Clark Haggans (53) during first half action in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin
Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) celebrates with teammates after returning an intercepted pass for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
51 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) celebrates with teammates after returning an intercepted pass for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin
CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 10: Tim Hightower #34 of the Arizona Cardinals is tackled by Jon Beason #52 of the Carolina Panthers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Bank of America Stadium on January 10, 2009 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 33-13. (AP Photo/Tom Hauck)
52 / 88

CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 10: Tim Hightower #34 of the Arizona Cardinals is tackled by Jon Beason #52 of the Carolina Panthers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Bank of America Stadium on January 10, 2009 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 33-13. (AP Photo/Tom Hauck)

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) returns an interception for a touchdown in the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
53 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) returns an interception for a touchdown in the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89), Chris Gamble, left, and Richard Marshall (31) walks with their teammates onto the field during team warmups prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
54 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89), Chris Gamble, left, and Richard Marshall (31) walks with their teammates onto the field during team warmups prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin
CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 10: Steve Smith #89 of the Carolina Panthers ACTION against the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Bank of America Stadium on January 10, 2009 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 33-13. (AP Photo/Tom Hauck)
55 / 88

CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 10: Steve Smith #89 of the Carolina Panthers ACTION against the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Bank of America Stadium on January 10, 2009 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 33-13. (AP Photo/Tom Hauck)

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart, right, runs in for a touchdown as teammate Jake Delhomme (17) celebrates and Arizona Cardinals' Antrel Rolle (21) comes in late to defend in the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
56 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart, right, runs in for a touchdown as teammate Jake Delhomme (17) celebrates and Arizona Cardinals' Antrel Rolle (21) comes in late to defend in the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin
CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 10: Jake Delhomme #17 of the Carolina Panthers passes against the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Bank of America Stadium on January 10, 2009 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 33-13. (AP Photo/Tom Hauck)
57 / 88

CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 10: Jake Delhomme #17 of the Carolina Panthers passes against the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Bank of America Stadium on January 10, 2009 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 33-13. (AP Photo/Tom Hauck)

Carolina Panthers' Jon Beason (52) runs with the ball after making an interception during the Panthers' 27-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. Beason became a clear team leader this season and was voted to his first Pro Bowl. Now the middle linebacker prepares for his first playoff game with plenty of pressure as the Panthers face high-scoring Arizona. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
58 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Jon Beason (52) runs with the ball after making an interception during the Panthers' 27-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. Beason became a clear team leader this season and was voted to his first Pro Bowl. Now the middle linebacker prepares for his first playoff game with plenty of pressure as the Panthers face high-scoring Arizona. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
DX3_9833
59 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad (87) celebrates his 28-yard touchdown catch over Arizona Cardinals' Renaldo Hill (21) during the second quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2004. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
60 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad (87) celebrates his 28-yard touchdown catch over Arizona Cardinals' Renaldo Hill (21) during the second quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2004. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Arizona Cardinals running back J.J. Arrington (28) gets tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Richard Marshall (31) in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
61 / 88

Arizona Cardinals running back J.J. Arrington (28) gets tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Richard Marshall (31) in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
62 / 88

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008 in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers won 27-23. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
63 / 88

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008 in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers won 27-23. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reacts during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
64 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reacts during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) races down the sidelines for a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals' Clark Haggans (53) chases during the third quarter of the Panthers' 27-23 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. Smith broke two tackles, tiptoed down the sideline and dove into the end zone. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
65 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) races down the sidelines for a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals' Clark Haggans (53) chases during the third quarter of the Panthers' 27-23 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. Smith broke two tackles, tiptoed down the sideline and dove into the end zone. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (59), defensive tackles Kawann Short (99) and Sione Fua (94) and defensive end Mario Addison (97) sack Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer (3) during an NFL game on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
66 / 88

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (59), defensive tackles Kawann Short (99) and Sione Fua (94) and defensive end Mario Addison (97) sack Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer (3) during an NFL game on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Carolina Panthers' Chris Gamble, right, knocks the ball away from Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald (11) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008 in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
67 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Chris Gamble, right, knocks the ball away from Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald (11) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008 in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald (11) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Jon Beason, left, and Charles Godfrey (30) during the third quarter of the Panthers' 27-23 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. Fitzgerald had seven catches for 115 yards. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
68 / 88

Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald (11) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Jon Beason, left, and Charles Godfrey (30) during the third quarter of the Panthers' 27-23 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. Fitzgerald had seven catches for 115 yards. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
1D3_9858
69 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald, front, is pulled down by Carolina Panthers' Michael Rucker during the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
70 / 88

Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald, front, is pulled down by Carolina Panthers' Michael Rucker during the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. (19) runs upfield during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/
71 / 88

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. (19) runs upfield during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers, right, stops Arizona Cardinals' Marcel Shipp for a short gain during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
72 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers, right, stops Arizona Cardinals' Marcel Shipp for a short gain during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith, in air, is pushed out of bounds at the 4-yard line as Arizona Cardinals David Macklin (27) helps defend during the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. The Panthers won 24-20. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)
73 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith, in air, is pushed out of bounds at the 4-yard line as Arizona Cardinals David Macklin (27) helps defend during the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. The Panthers won 24-20. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)

Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster (20) heads upfield during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 20-17 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona on December 14, 2003. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
74 / 88

Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster (20) heads upfield during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 20-17 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona on December 14, 2003. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

1D3_9723
75 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith, rear, catches the game-winning touchdown pass as Arizona Cardinals Quentin Harris (29) defends during the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. The Panthers won 24-20. (AP Photo/Roy Dabner)
76 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith, rear, catches the game-winning touchdown pass as Arizona Cardinals Quentin Harris (29) defends during the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. The Panthers won 24-20. (AP Photo/Roy Dabner)

E_MKII0192
77 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reaches for a pass as Arizona Cardinals' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (29) defends in the second half of the Panthers' 19-12 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
78 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reaches for a pass as Arizona Cardinals' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (29) defends in the second half of the Panthers' 19-12 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) returns an interception during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
79 / 88

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) returns an interception during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

1D3_9761
80 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Ken Lucas, right, breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald during the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. The Panthers won 24-20. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)
81 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Ken Lucas, right, breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald during the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. The Panthers won 24-20. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)

Carolina Panthers' Nick Goings (37) runs into the end zone past Arizona Cardinals' David Macklin (27) for a 2-yard touchdown in the second quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2004. Panthers' Brad Hoover (45) blocks Macklin. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
82 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Nick Goings (37) runs into the end zone past Arizona Cardinals' David Macklin (27) for a 2-yard touchdown in the second quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2004. Panthers' Brad Hoover (45) blocks Macklin. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

E_1D2_3173
83 / 88
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_2751
84 / 88
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3448 (1)
85 / 88
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3539
86 / 88
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_2958
87 / 88
Brandon Todd
DX3_9115
88 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising