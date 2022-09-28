Week 4 Game Preview: Panthers vs. Cardinals

Know Your Foe

The Cardinals' offense has gotten off to some slow starts this season.

They've been outscored 56-13 first halves of their first three games, a trend that has spelled trouble in their 1-2 start. They're also the only team in the NFL that hasn't scored any points in the first quarter, have converted a league-low five first downs in the first quarter, and tie with the Panthers for the fewest total yards in the first quarter (95).

Playing from behind has forced Arizona to commit to its passing game, which has yet to reach a consistent production level.

Quarterback Kyler Murray has completed 63.8 percent of his passes thus far (90-of-141) for 784 yards and three touchdowns against one interception. He has yet to connect deep, as this season's most explosive pass play has gone just 30 yards.