Know Your Foe: Arizona Cardinals

MURRAY AND THE CARDINALS' OFFENSE HAVE COMEBACK POTENTIAL

But Arizona sealed a victory over the winless Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2. It took Murray's late-game heroics and an overtime period to get there.

The Cardinals stared down their last 12 minutes in Las Vegas down 23-7 before Murray lit up the Raiders' defense. He led back-to-back fourth-quarter touchdown drives, taking the Cardinals 54 yards in nine plays on one series and 73 yards in 18 plays on the next.

Arizona scored all its points in the second half after being shut out at halftime, accumulating 413 yards of total offense on the day.

The Cardinals won in overtime thanks to a 59-yard fumble return for a touchdown. Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. finished the win after linebacker Isaiah Simmons (Arizona's first-round pick from Clemson in 2020), knocked the ball loose.

The Cardinals are toward the middle of the league in total offense, standing 15th with 1,060 yards through the first three games. They earn the bulk of their yardage in the passing game, ranked 12th with 744 yards, and stand at 17th in rush offense with 316 yards.

However, they can struggle to punch it in the end zone and scored no touchdowns against the Rams in Week 3.

Murray has yet to establish himself as a run-game threat this season and has totaled 65 rush yards on 12 attempts through the first three games. Lead running back James Conner has tallied just 90 yards on 30 carries, averaging 3.0 yards per attempt.

Wide receiver Marquise Brown has emerged as the Cardinals' most valuable threat in the passing game (in the absence of suspended wideout DeAndre Hopkins), bringing in 251 yards on 24 receptions this season.