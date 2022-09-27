Know Your Foe: Arizona Cardinals

Sep 27, 2022 at 01:15 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Arizona Cardinals

CHARLOTTE – The Cardinals and Panthers have a few similar goals heading into the Week 4 matchup at Bank of America Stadium.

Arizona (1-2) and Carolina are looking to end the first four weeks at .500, and they're also waiting their offenses to show more gusto.

Recent history has favored the Panthers against head coach Kliff Kingsbury's Cardinals, as Carolina has claimed all three games against them since he was hired in 2019. The Panthers lead the all-time series 14-5 and have won the last six matchups. Arizona has not beaten Carolina since Oct. 6, 2013.

The Cardinals come to Charlotte seeking to put together a complete performance for the first time this season, with the offense hoping to generate early production against the Panthers.

Here's what to know about the Cardinals:

SLOW STARTS IMPEDE THE CARDINALS' OFFENSE

The Cardinals' offense has gotten off to some slow starts this season.

They've been outscored 56-13 first halves of their first three games, a trend that has spelled trouble in their 1-2 start. They're also the only team in the NFL that hasn't scored any points in the first quarter, have converted a league-low five first downs in the first quarter, and tie with the Panthers for the fewest total yards in the first quarter (95).

Playing from behind has forced Arizona to commit to its passing game, which has yet to reach a consistent production level.

Quarterback Kyler Murray has completed 63.8 percent of his passes thus far (90-of-141) for 784 yards and three touchdowns against one interception. He has yet to connect deep, as this season's most explosive pass play has gone just 30 yards.

The Cardinals' offense has struggled in their two losses: a 44-21 blowout against the Chiefs and a 20-12 loss to the Rams, during which Arizona settled for four field goals.

Related Links

MURRAY AND THE CARDINALS' OFFENSE HAVE COMEBACK POTENTIAL

But Arizona sealed a victory over the winless Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2. It took Murray's late-game heroics and an overtime period to get there.

The Cardinals stared down their last 12 minutes in Las Vegas down 23-7 before Murray lit up the Raiders' defense. He led back-to-back fourth-quarter touchdown drives, taking the Cardinals 54 yards in nine plays on one series and 73 yards in 18 plays on the next.

Arizona scored all its points in the second half after being shut out at halftime, accumulating 413 yards of total offense on the day.

The Cardinals won in overtime thanks to a 59-yard fumble return for a touchdown. Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. finished the win after linebacker Isaiah Simmons (Arizona's first-round pick from Clemson in 2020), knocked the ball loose.

The Cardinals are toward the middle of the league in total offense, standing 15th with 1,060 yards through the first three games. They earn the bulk of their yardage in the passing game, ranked 12th with 744 yards, and stand at 17th in rush offense with 316 yards.

However, they can struggle to punch it in the end zone and scored no touchdowns against the Rams in Week 3.

Murray has yet to establish himself as a run-game threat this season and has totaled 65 rush yards on 12 attempts through the first three games. Lead running back James Conner has tallied just 90 yards on 30 carries, averaging 3.0 yards per attempt.

Wide receiver Marquise Brown has emerged as the Cardinals' most valuable threat in the passing game (in the absence of suspended wideout DeAndre Hopkins), bringing in 251 yards on 24 receptions this season.

Brown flashed in the Week 3 loss to the Rams, finishing the day with 140 yards on 14 catches, serving as a bright spot on an occasionally lackluster offense. Second-year wide receiver Greg Dortch is also breaking through, tallying 198 yards on 20 catches this season.

Marquise Brown
Ross D. Franklin/AP

ARIZONA'S DEFENSE CAN KEEP IT CLOSE – IN CERTAIN SITUATIONS

The Cardinals' defense hasn't been an overly staunch group, 23rd in total defense through the season's first three games, allowing 383.7 yards per game.

Still, the defense did clinch Arizona's lone win and kept the Rams close in last week's eight-point loss.

Arizona's defense is best against the run (and they still have that J.J. Watt guy), holding their first three opponents to 308 rush yards, good for 11th in the NFL. They have the same number of takeaways as the Panthers (three) and struggle in the passing game, allowing opponents to total 843 pass yards, 29th in the league.

The lopsided Week 1 loss to Kansas City didn't help the Cardinals' defense statistically. Arizona stands 31st in the league in points allowed behind only Detroit, allowing 87 points on the season.

Safeties Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson pace the Cardinals with 27 and 26 tackles respectively. Baker, a four-time Pro Bowler, also came up with a forced fumble last week against the Rams.

Linebacker Zaven Collins is third on the team with 19 stops, a forced fumble and two tackles for loss. Collins sustained a shoulder injury in Week 3, but Kingsbury said he expected Collins to be OK for the week ahead.

The Cardinals will miss a key piece of their interior defensive line as nose tackle Rashard Lawrence recently underwent hand surgery, which Kingsbury said will keep him out of their upcoming game against Carolina.

Budda Baker
Ross D. Franklin/AP

Panthers vs. Cardinals Through The Years

Carolina is 14-5 all-time against the Cardinals, including a 2-1 record in the playoffs.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner (13) tries the thorw a pass as Carolina Panthers' Charles Johnson (95) defends during the second quarter of the Panthers' 27-23 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. Warner thres for 381 yards and two touchdowns. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
1 / 88

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner (13) tries the thorw a pass as Carolina Panthers' Charles Johnson (95) defends during the second quarter of the Panthers' 27-23 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. Warner thres for 381 yards and two touchdowns. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
AZvsCAR25
2 / 88
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
3 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
AZvsCAR43
4 / 88
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme looks to pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
5 / 88

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme looks to pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
6 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
7 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_1D2_3829
8 / 88
Brandon Todd
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
9 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
AZvsCAR45
10 / 88
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
11 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
12 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
13 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
14 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
AZvsCAR47
15 / 88
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.
16 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals during the Wild Card playoff round at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, January 3, 2015, in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
AZvsCAR39
17 / 88
AZvsCAR28
18 / 88
AZvsCAR33
19 / 88
AZvsCAR17
20 / 88
AZvsCAR20
21 / 88
AZvsCAR08
22 / 88
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.
23 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.
24 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.
25 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
AZvsCAR04
26 / 88
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.
27 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.
28 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Mushin Muhammad, center, jumps into the stands after his 17-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 35-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Nov. 21, 2004. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)
29 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Mushin Muhammad, center, jumps into the stands after his 17-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 35-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Nov. 21, 2004. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, SEPT. 17-18 - FILE - This Sept. 11, 2011 file photo shows Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) leaping over teammate Travelle Wharton (70) as Arizona Cardinals' Joey Porter (55) and Paris Lenon (51), pursue during the second half of an NFL football game, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
30 / 88

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, SEPT. 17-18 - FILE - This Sept. 11, 2011 file photo shows Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) leaping over teammate Travelle Wharton (70) as Arizona Cardinals' Joey Porter (55) and Paris Lenon (51), pursue during the second half of an NFL football game, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

Matt York
Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis (58), defensive tackle Kawann Short (99) and linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) team up to stop Arizona Cardinals running back Rashard Mendenhall (28) during an NFL game on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
31 / 88

Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis (58), defensive tackle Kawann Short (99) and linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) team up to stop Arizona Cardinals running back Rashard Mendenhall (28) during an NFL game on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.
32 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.
33 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) sets up to pass during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
34 / 88

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) sets up to pass during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.
35 / 88

Carolina Panthers play against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank fo America Stadium on Sunday, October 30, 2016 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andre Roberts (12) is tackled by Carolina Panthers defensive back Charles Godfrey (30) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
36 / 88

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andre Roberts (12) is tackled by Carolina Panthers defensive back Charles Godfrey (30) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Ralph Freso
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
37 / 88

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Ralph Freso
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) hauls in a pass as Arizona Cardinals defensive back Kerry Rhodes defends during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won 28-21. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)
38 / 88

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) hauls in a pass as Arizona Cardinals defensive back Kerry Rhodes defends during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals won 28-21. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)

Paul Connors
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) runs upfield with a reception an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
39 / 88

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) runs upfield with a reception an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Carolina Panthers' Marcus Hudson (25) celebrates a paly with teamate Jon Beason (52) in the second half of the Panthers' 19-12 win over the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
40 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Marcus Hudson (25) celebrates a paly with teamate Jon Beason (52) in the second half of the Panthers' 19-12 win over the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers Steve Smith celebrates after his touchdown pass from quarterback Cam Newton against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
41 / 88

Carolina Panthers Steve Smith celebrates after his touchdown pass from quarterback Cam Newton against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

Ralph Freso
Carolina Panthers' Mike Goodson (33) runs past Arizona Cardinals' Adrian Wilson (24) in the second half of the Panthers' 19-12 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
42 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Mike Goodson (33) runs past Arizona Cardinals' Adrian Wilson (24) in the second half of the Panthers' 19-12 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Brandon LaFell (11) runs after a catch as Arizona Cardinals' Bryan Robinson (97) pursues in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
43 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Brandon LaFell (11) runs after a catch as Arizona Cardinals' Bryan Robinson (97) pursues in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers Steve Smith makes a reception from quarterback Cam Newton against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. It was Newton's first career touchdown pass. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
44 / 88

Carolina Panthers Steve Smith makes a reception from quarterback Cam Newton against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011, in Glendale, Ariz. It was Newton's first career touchdown pass. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

=559676=
Carolina Panthers' Jimmy Clausen (2) looks to pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half of the Panthers' 19-12 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
45 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Jimmy Clausen (2) looks to pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half of the Panthers' 19-12 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) looks for running room as Arizona Cardinals' Adrian Wilson (24) moves in while Panther's Matt Moore (3) looks on during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
46 / 88

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) looks for running room as Arizona Cardinals' Adrian Wilson (24) moves in while Panther's Matt Moore (3) looks on during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin
Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers, right, chases down Arizona Cardinals' Kurt Warner (13) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
47 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers, right, chases down Arizona Cardinals' Kurt Warner (13) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin
Carolina Panthers' Thomas Davis (58) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
48 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Thomas Davis (58) celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin
Carolina Panthers' Jake Delhomme (17) tries to get past Arizona Cardinals' Gerald Hayes (54) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
49 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Jake Delhomme (17) tries to get past Arizona Cardinals' Gerald Hayes (54) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin
Carolina Panthers' Jeff King (47) gets tackled by Arizona Cardinals' Karlos Dansby, left, and Clark Haggans (53) during first half action in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
50 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Jeff King (47) gets tackled by Arizona Cardinals' Karlos Dansby, left, and Clark Haggans (53) during first half action in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin
Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) celebrates with teammates after returning an intercepted pass for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
51 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) celebrates with teammates after returning an intercepted pass for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin
CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 10: Tim Hightower #34 of the Arizona Cardinals is tackled by Jon Beason #52 of the Carolina Panthers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Bank of America Stadium on January 10, 2009 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 33-13. (AP Photo/Tom Hauck)
52 / 88

CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 10: Tim Hightower #34 of the Arizona Cardinals is tackled by Jon Beason #52 of the Carolina Panthers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Bank of America Stadium on January 10, 2009 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 33-13. (AP Photo/Tom Hauck)

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) returns an interception for a touchdown in the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
53 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) returns an interception for a touchdown in the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89), Chris Gamble, left, and Richard Marshall (31) walks with their teammates onto the field during team warmups prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
54 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89), Chris Gamble, left, and Richard Marshall (31) walks with their teammates onto the field during team warmups prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin
CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 10: Steve Smith #89 of the Carolina Panthers ACTION against the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Bank of America Stadium on January 10, 2009 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 33-13. (AP Photo/Tom Hauck)
55 / 88

CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 10: Steve Smith #89 of the Carolina Panthers ACTION against the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Bank of America Stadium on January 10, 2009 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 33-13. (AP Photo/Tom Hauck)

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart, right, runs in for a touchdown as teammate Jake Delhomme (17) celebrates and Arizona Cardinals' Antrel Rolle (21) comes in late to defend in the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
56 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart, right, runs in for a touchdown as teammate Jake Delhomme (17) celebrates and Arizona Cardinals' Antrel Rolle (21) comes in late to defend in the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2009, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin
CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 10: Jake Delhomme #17 of the Carolina Panthers passes against the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Bank of America Stadium on January 10, 2009 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 33-13. (AP Photo/Tom Hauck)
57 / 88

CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 10: Jake Delhomme #17 of the Carolina Panthers passes against the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Bank of America Stadium on January 10, 2009 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 33-13. (AP Photo/Tom Hauck)

Carolina Panthers' Jon Beason (52) runs with the ball after making an interception during the Panthers' 27-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. Beason became a clear team leader this season and was voted to his first Pro Bowl. Now the middle linebacker prepares for his first playoff game with plenty of pressure as the Panthers face high-scoring Arizona. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
58 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Jon Beason (52) runs with the ball after making an interception during the Panthers' 27-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. Beason became a clear team leader this season and was voted to his first Pro Bowl. Now the middle linebacker prepares for his first playoff game with plenty of pressure as the Panthers face high-scoring Arizona. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
DX3_9833
59 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad (87) celebrates his 28-yard touchdown catch over Arizona Cardinals' Renaldo Hill (21) during the second quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2004. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
60 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad (87) celebrates his 28-yard touchdown catch over Arizona Cardinals' Renaldo Hill (21) during the second quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2004. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Arizona Cardinals running back J.J. Arrington (28) gets tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Richard Marshall (31) in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
61 / 88

Arizona Cardinals running back J.J. Arrington (28) gets tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Richard Marshall (31) in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
62 / 88

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008 in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers won 27-23. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
63 / 88

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008 in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers won 27-23. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reacts during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
64 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reacts during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) races down the sidelines for a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals' Clark Haggans (53) chases during the third quarter of the Panthers' 27-23 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. Smith broke two tackles, tiptoed down the sideline and dove into the end zone. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
65 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) races down the sidelines for a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals' Clark Haggans (53) chases during the third quarter of the Panthers' 27-23 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. Smith broke two tackles, tiptoed down the sideline and dove into the end zone. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (59), defensive tackles Kawann Short (99) and Sione Fua (94) and defensive end Mario Addison (97) sack Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer (3) during an NFL game on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
66 / 88

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (59), defensive tackles Kawann Short (99) and Sione Fua (94) and defensive end Mario Addison (97) sack Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer (3) during an NFL game on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Carolina Panthers' Chris Gamble, right, knocks the ball away from Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald (11) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008 in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
67 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Chris Gamble, right, knocks the ball away from Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald (11) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008 in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald (11) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Jon Beason, left, and Charles Godfrey (30) during the third quarter of the Panthers' 27-23 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. Fitzgerald had seven catches for 115 yards. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
68 / 88

Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald (11) is tackled by Carolina Panthers' Jon Beason, left, and Charles Godfrey (30) during the third quarter of the Panthers' 27-23 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 26, 2008. Fitzgerald had seven catches for 115 yards. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
1D3_9858
69 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald, front, is pulled down by Carolina Panthers' Michael Rucker during the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
70 / 88

Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald, front, is pulled down by Carolina Panthers' Michael Rucker during the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. (19) runs upfield during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
71 / 88

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. (19) runs upfield during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers, right, stops Arizona Cardinals' Marcel Shipp for a short gain during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
72 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers, right, stops Arizona Cardinals' Marcel Shipp for a short gain during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith, in air, is pushed out of bounds at the 4-yard line as Arizona Cardinals David Macklin (27) helps defend during the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. The Panthers won 24-20. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)
73 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith, in air, is pushed out of bounds at the 4-yard line as Arizona Cardinals David Macklin (27) helps defend during the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. The Panthers won 24-20. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)

Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster (20) heads upfield during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 20-17 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona on December 14, 2003. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
74 / 88

Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster (20) heads upfield during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 20-17 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona on December 14, 2003. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

1D3_9723
75 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith, rear, catches the game-winning touchdown pass as Arizona Cardinals Quentin Harris (29) defends during the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. The Panthers won 24-20. (AP Photo/Roy Dabner)
76 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith, rear, catches the game-winning touchdown pass as Arizona Cardinals Quentin Harris (29) defends during the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. The Panthers won 24-20. (AP Photo/Roy Dabner)

E_MKII0192
77 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reaches for a pass as Arizona Cardinals' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (29) defends in the second half of the Panthers' 19-12 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
78 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reaches for a pass as Arizona Cardinals' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (29) defends in the second half of the Panthers' 19-12 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) returns an interception during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)
79 / 88

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) returns an interception during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on October 6, 2013. The Cardinals defeated the Panthers 22-6. (AP Photo/Kevin Terrell)

1D3_9761
80 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Ken Lucas, right, breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald during the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. The Panthers won 24-20. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)
81 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Ken Lucas, right, breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald during the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 9, 2005, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. The Panthers won 24-20. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)

Carolina Panthers' Nick Goings (37) runs into the end zone past Arizona Cardinals' David Macklin (27) for a 2-yard touchdown in the second quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2004. Panthers' Brad Hoover (45) blocks Macklin. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
82 / 88

Carolina Panthers' Nick Goings (37) runs into the end zone past Arizona Cardinals' David Macklin (27) for a 2-yard touchdown in the second quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 21, 2004. Panthers' Brad Hoover (45) blocks Macklin. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

E_1D2_3173
83 / 88
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_2751
84 / 88
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3448 (1)
85 / 88
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_3539
86 / 88
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_2958
87 / 88
Brandon Todd
DX3_9115
88 / 88
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
