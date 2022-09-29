Notebook: Baker Mayfield knows pressure is coming

– McCaffrey did not practice for the second straight day, after he landed on the injury report with a thigh issue. This week's absence has left a lane for Chuba Hubbard, D'Onta Foreman, and the latest addition to the room Raheem Blackshear.

For Foreman, who has just four carries for 14 yards through the first three games, it's all about staying prepared for when his number is called, regardless of McCaffrey's status.

"I'm just prepared to play like I am each and every week," Foreman said. "I mean, I'm always up every week, so I prepare the same way. Unfortunately, Christian is down right now, but at the end of the day, it doesn't affect or change the way I prepare for the game."

McCaffrey has taken the bulk of rushing snaps for the Panthers through the first three weeks, with 243 yards on 50 attempts, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. He finished with over 100 yards rushing in Week 2 against the Giants and Week 3 against New Orleans, marking his first back-to-back weeks over 100 rush yards since 2019.

Foreman and Hubbard have totaled the same number of attempts this season, with four each. Hubbard has taken his four carries for 28 yards, including a 14-yard rush last week against the Saints.

Foreman said he didn't know what the snap distribution plan would be if McCaffrey couldn't go, but that doesn't change his preparation.

"I'm just out here to do my job," Foreman said. "To go out there and play hard, (and) whenever my number's called, lock-in, and do the best I can do."