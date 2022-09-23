Matt Rhule: "I disagree" with analyst's criticism of play-calling

Rhule said that when McCaffrey's lined up "at depth," they've run the ball, gone zone-read, run RPO plays, and hit deep pass plays out of the same formation.

"It's pretty balanced," Rhule said. "If you're saying that they knew whether we were running or passing (against the Giants), I would say, 'How come we ran for 146 yards and 6.3 yards per carry?'. . .

"I respect Dan. I understand he has a job to do. He's trying to get people to watch and pay attention. The real football coach, the defensive coach in me, spends a lot of time on defense, watching other people's back sets. Saying if you know it's a run or pass or not, every play in the National Football league is a run or pass. We might say this is a 70 percent run in this formation. Still a 30 percent pass. We have to react to those things.

"We're at a time right now where people are going to take shots. I get it. Our most explosive pass play happened from that. I kind of take it and say, 'Got it; move on.' I think we're doing a lot of good things. The real story this week is winning third down and completing some more balls."