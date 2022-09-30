Week 4 Friday Injury Report: Christian McCaffrey questionable

CHARLOTTE — Christian McCaffrey is back in the building, and he has a chance to play this weekend.

McCaffrey returned to practice Friday after missing the previous two days with a thigh injury.

He was a limited participant, and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said after practice he was "very hopeful" that McCaffrey would be able to go.

McCaffrey's coming off two straight 100-yard rushing games, his first since 2019. He was also on the injury report last week with an ankle issue, but played.

Three other players are listed as questionable for the Panthers Sunday: Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring), defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. (knee), and cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (Achilles). All three were limited participants Friday.

The other four players on the report have no injury status submitted to the league, meaning they're good to go.