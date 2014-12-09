GetWellCam

Teammates and players from across the NFL showed their support for Panthers quarterback Cam Newton on social media.
Thinking about our guy @CameronNewton. Football can wait just happy he is doing ok. Looking forward to seeing him pic.twitter.com/BfIc7LhZOe— Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) December 9, 2014
Prayers up for my brother cam! I'm hoping everything is ok!— Jonathan Stewart (@Jonathanstewar1) December 9, 2014
Take time out yall and say some prayers for @CameronNewton lord be with you!— Coach Doc V (@JamesDockery31) December 9, 2014
Please take a moment and pray for @CameronNewton 🙏— Bené Benwikere (@TUoffTOz) December 9, 2014
Really hope Cam is alright. Keep him in your prayers. @CameronNewton— Richie Brockel (@RichieBrockel) December 9, 2014
Glad to hear that @CameronNewton is doing well after today's accident. Hoping for a speedy recovery for all involved. #Superman— Graham Gano (@GrahamGano) December 9, 2014
Praying for my bro Cam— Fozzy Whittaker (@FozzyWhitt) December 9, 2014
Praying for ya Cam! Get well bro!— Frank Alexander (@frankalex90) December 9, 2014
Keep @CameronNewton in your prayers today. Hope you're alright man.— Brian Folkerts (@BrianFolkerts) December 9, 2014
Prayers up for Cam— Garry Williams (@grizzlybearboss) December 9, 2014
Hope Cam is ok, prayin for you!— Brenton Bersin (@bbersin10) December 9, 2014
Prayin for @CameronNewton hope everything is ok!!!!— Mj White (@Mjwhite23) December 9, 2014
Prayers for brother Cam Newton, hoping all is well...— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 9, 2014
Prayers for my homie @CameronNewton— Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) December 9, 2014
Heard Cam Newton was involved in a car accident. Hope he is alright! #NFL— jerryrice (@JerryRice) December 9, 2014
Hoping @CameronNewton is okay. Thoughts and prayers with him today.— Matt Ryan (@M_Ryan02) December 9, 2014
Praying for my bro Cam! 🙏 Hope he's ok— Michael Vick (@MichaelVick) December 9, 2014
Prayers are going out to Cam Newton hoping and praying everything is good 🙏🙏 nfl brothers— Vince Wilfork (@wilfork75) December 9, 2014
Thoughts and prayers out 2 my dawg Cam Newton! 🙏🙏🙏🙏— Joe Haden (@joehaden23) December 9, 2014
Wishing @CameronNewton the best, and hoping for a speedy recovery. #Brotherhood— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 9, 2014
Our thoughts and prayers are with Cam Newton today.— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 9, 2014
Prayer's up for Cam!! Lord I hope it's nothing serious!— Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) December 9, 2014
Praying for you Cam that you heal up quickly boss!— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) December 9, 2014
Praying for Cam @CameronNewton— Captain Munnerlyn (@captain_41) December 9, 2014