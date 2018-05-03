Gifted but raw TE Ian Thomas "in a great place to grow"

Owning the first pick of the fourth round offered the Panthers a unique opportunity. It meant they had about 12 hours to contemplate who they wanted when the draft resumed for its third and final day.

"We all slept on it and got our heads together (Saturday) morning," said Jeff Morrow, director of college scouting. "Ian kept coming up. It was pretty easy."

Indiana tight end Ian Thomas was the "easy" selection for Carolina. The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder is an ideal developmental prospect to pair with All-Pro veteran Greg Olsen.

But getting to this point was far from easy for Thomas, a Baltimore native who lost his parents and was raised by older siblings beginning at nine years old.

"Literally survival mode," Morrow said.

Thomas persevered. In high school, he lettered in basketball, track and football. He pursued the latter, which meant starting out at Nassau Community College, where he shared living space with 12 other players. The crammed quarters meant some had to sleep on couches. Not exactly a clear pathway to the pros.

But Thomas turned enough heads to emerge as the No. 2 junior college tight end. That's when he earned a chance to play at Indiana University in 2016.

That's the same year Tom Allen joined the Hoosiers' staff as defensive coordinator – he became head coach in 2017 – and right away he knew the big guy wearing No. 80 could be a force.

"Just a great looking kid physically. We got out on the field and right away I was impressed," Allen said in a phone interview. "He could move, now. For his size, he's really smooth. You could just tell he was a gifted athlete and there was a lot there developmentally. That was exciting for us.

"You knew he had a chance."

There was still a lot to learn, and after arriving on campus just before the start of fall camp, not much time. As a result, Thomas posted just three receptions for 28 yards as a junior in 2016.

"He really wasn't on anybody's list after 2016," Morrow said. "Going into the fall, he was a surprise to a certain degree. He got comfortable in their system and the natural talent came out."

Said Allen: "Our offensive coordinator (Mike DeBord) knew Ian was special. We really made it a point to get him involved. I know the stress a player like him can put on a defense – the matchup issues he creates."