Ginn returns to Carolina

"It was a no-brainer of where I wanted to go and who I wanted to play with," Ginn said.

Said general manager Dave Gettleman: "We are very pleased to have Ted back. He gives us big play ability as a punt returner and a wide receiver. He still has his speed. He can still fly."

Ginn fills two immediate needs for Carolina. He can stretch defenses vertically, and he's a proven punt returner. In 2013, he set a team record with a 12.2-yard punt return average. The Panthers made it clear to Ginn that he was just what they needed.

"Everybody didn't say what they (the Panthers) said. Other teams were like, 'We might need you to do this. Or we could have you do this,'" Ginn explained. "I'm not saying that it's etched in stone what I'm going to do here. But the weight (of what they said) is greater here than other teams. But I know I have to come in and work."

And he knows the Panthers and wide receivers coach Ricky Proehl can get the best out of him.

"When I got here two years ago, Ricky welcomed me with open arms," Ginn said. "He didn't take my talent for granted. He enhanced it. That's where family and coming back means a lot."

Ginn has the utmost respect for Proehl, head coach Ron Rivera and Gettleman, and he built strong relationships with teammates in his short time in Carolina. He feels like he's reuniting with family.