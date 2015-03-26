Goodell: Major decisions on horizon

STILL KICKING IT AROUND: While decisions regarding Los Angeles and playoff expansion might not be made for a while, the league appears to be moving closer to changing what is currently the most routine play in the game – the extra point.

"There's a clear sentiment that there's a movement to want to change and want to change this year," NFL Competition Committee chair Rich McKay said. "All teams pretty much said the same thing - that it's time to make this a football play."

Teams aren't, however, saying the same thing when it comes to the specifics of a possible change. The Patriots proposed moving the ball from the 2-yard line to the 1 to tempt teams to opt for a two-point conversion. The proposal wasn't voted on, but McKay said he expected the committee and coaches to continue discussions and possibly settle on a proposal for a vote by owners at the league's meetings in May.

McKay said there was some traction for giving teams the option to either go for two from the one-and-a-half or move the ball back to the 15 for an extra point. The most unorthodox proposal was authored and then withdrawn by the Indianapolis Colts: reward a successful two-point conversion with a 50-yard kick for one additional point.

SAFETY FIRST: Most of the rules changes adopted involved player safety, highlighted by a rule that will allow an independent certified athletic trainer to wirelessly contact on-field officials and instruct them to immediately remove a player who appears to need medical attention.

Such spotters have been used in the past but only had the ability to inform a team's medical staff of a potential concern. In Super Bowl XLIX, Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman appeared to be dazed by a big hit but didn't leave the field and ended up catching the game-winning touchdown pass.

"The game is so fast, and there's so much going on that a guy can look like he's concussed but people can miss it," Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman said. "And we know that players for the most part aren't going to take themselves out of the game, so I think it's a great idea that will be good for the game. It really addresses player safety."