Carolina Panthers
Greg Olsen Q&A

Jan 22, 2016 at 01:00 AM

On Panthers' week of preparation for NFC Championship: "I think it's been great. I think one thing around here that we always pride ourselves on is that we prepare well. Our guys put a lot of effort into their preparation. There's a lot that goes on before Sunday, before everyone sees you out on the field. There's a lot of meetings, a lot of installation, lot of small things, details that you need to grasp. The better your preparation, all that does is give you a chance on Sunday to go out and play well and win."

On how team handling everything involved in the week: "I think we're handling it well. I think obviously, we're happy to be in this position but we're not satisfied, and I think that's the balance that you have to find. This has been an incredible journey this season. We've had our fair shares of ups. I think the more you win, the more you realize just how special these seasons are and the urgency and understanding that you want to try to take advantage of the position that you find yourself in because these seasons don't come around very often. So, our idea of capitalizing on this and maximizing this season is clear."

On challenge posed by Arizona's defense: "They're very good. They're attacking, they play physical, they play hard, they've got a lot of speed. They've got some big boys up front that can really get after you both run and pass. They are good on the back end. They've got one of the best corners in the league. So, again, similar to last week. You look at all three levels. They're got great talent, they have a great scheme that they've been implementing there for a while, and they haven't missed a beat. They've overcome a couple injuries as everyone has, and they are playing as well as anybody in the league on that side of the ball for sure."

On controlling emotions with Super Bowl so close: "I think the big key is just understanding what's at stake. You're playing one game. We joke, we've only got to play one game this week. This isn't best of seven series, you don't have to win multiple. You've got one game to win, and then everything is in front of you. So, it's the same approach we've gone through these last couple weeks. These are one-week seasons now. And all of our efforts, all of our time, all of our energy needs to be focused on the moment."

On whether weather will be a factor: "Yeah, I don't think it will have much impact on us. We've gotten a lot of good work in thus far. … Friday and Saturday are mostly walkthrough and mental-type practices, so I don't think it will impact our preparation at all. They are saying Sunday appears that it's going to be a great night weather wise, so I don't think there's going to be any outside factors. I think it's going to be a great game, two good teams and great conditions."

On head coach Ron Rivera's "keep your personality" approach with team: "Yeah, I think there's a fine line, and I think we do a good job of understanding where that line is. Keeping your personalities, being yourself, being what got us here, but at the same time understanding that there is a way to go about things. I think we do a good job here of finding that balance. We do have some characters, I'm sure a lot of you know. We have guys that enjoy themselves, they have fun, but the one thing that is a common thread throughout the entire team down to every guy is we have a bunch of professional guys who understand how to work, what it means to work and just how important this is to a lot of people. This is not just a game. This is something that we take a lot of pride in. In order to give yourself a chance on Sunday, you need to approach it that way throughout the week."

On the "Creedbombing" craze around locker room: "I got pulled into the Creedbomb. I don't know how the Creedbomb really blew up. You guys are going to have to talk to Ben Jacobs about the Creedbomb, that's more his thing. We are more just enjoying the ride. I'm not sure how my name got pulled in, I do enjoy the Creed lyrics as he walks to practice every day. I'm not even really sure how that started, but I'm pretty amused about how big the story has gotten. Ben is our Creedbomber, you guys have to talk to Jacobs, but Brett Nabes (assistant strength coach Brett Nenaber), you guys know Brett right? He's got the best Creed voice."

On enjoyment level right now: "I think guys have definitely enjoyed this season - there hasn't been a whole lot not to enjoy. But again this season is not just because we decided to play well. This season has been years in the making, developing this culture, developing the ways we do things around here. Started when Ron got here in 2011. It started all the way back then, building a culture, building a foundation, getting the right mix of guys and of course when you have good players, at the end of the day that's a big part of this. It's been a great journey, but again I will be very disappointed if we don't see this thing all the way through. That's our approach."

On quarterback Cam Newton's readiness for the moment: "He's been the best player in the league, and when you have that guy on your team you feel pretty good about that. As far as how he has grown, I don't think he has to approach it any different than he has these past 16-17 games and the past four years of his career. He plays well in big moments, he prepares hard during the week. He has a bunch of guys around him who understand what our roles are to kind of run this offense. and everyone buys into that."

On not looking ahead: "I don't think you try to make yourself only do it this week. It has been our approach for years. Years ago, our approach was don't worry about our playoff run, don't worry about where we are. Worry about winning this game and erase everything else out. Those were years we were 3-8 and 6-10, all those years we were struggling, well now you flip it around for the opposite reason but you still have that one-week, one-game mentality. And that's not just something you learn in one week, that's been the culture around here for years and when you get to situations like this, it allows you to be prepared for these moments when you dial in and focus on one day. We need to win one game at home."

On the offense's challenge versus the Cardinals: "Pressure and aggressiveness is evident through their entire team. Specifically on defense, they are not afraid to put guys on islands and bring people. They are going to bring people from both sides of the field in all situations. That's their style, they do it well. They have a lot of guys that are good getting back at the quarterback, both D-line and perimeter guys who are good aggressive guys that can win one-on-one in the backfield.  It's a very big challenge, there's no doubt about it. You have to be prepared for where they are coming from, and even more so the guys on the outside you have to win. You're going to have some one-on-one matchups you have to win, and if the ball is tight and the window is tight, you have to go get it."

Practice: NFC Championship

View photos from the Panthers' week of practice leading up to their game against the Cardinals.

WR Ted Ginn, Jr.
1 / 100
19362134
TE Greg Olsen
2 / 100
19362134
K Graham Gano
3 / 100
19362134
No Title
4 / 100
19362134
S Kurt Coleman
5 / 100
19362134
S Kurt Coleman
6 / 100
19362134
S Kurt Coleman
7 / 100
19362134
S Marcus Ball
8 / 100
19362134
CB Lou Young
9 / 100
19362134
CB Josh Norman
10 / 100
19362134
CB Josh Norman
11 / 100
19362134
CB Robert McClain
12 / 100
19362134
S Dean Marlowe
13 / 100
19362134
Defensive Linemen
14 / 100
19362134
Dt Star Lotulelei
15 / 100
19362134
DE Wes Horton
16 / 100
19362134
DE Jared Allen
17 / 100
19362134
DE Charles Johnson
18 / 100
19362134
DE Charles Johnson
19 / 100
19362134
DE Jared Allen
20 / 100
19362134
DE Jared Allen
21 / 100
19362134
DE Kony Ealy
22 / 100
19362134
DE Kony Ealy
23 / 100
19362134
DT Kawann Short
24 / 100
19362134
DT Dwan Edwards
25 / 100
19362134
DE Mario Addison
26 / 100
19362134
DT Star Lotulelei
27 / 100
19362134
DE Ryan Delaire
28 / 100
19362134
DT Kyle Love
29 / 100
19362134
LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
30 / 100
19362134
LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
31 / 100
19362134
LB Luke Kuechly
32 / 100
19362134
QB Cam Newton
33 / 100
19362134
WR Devin Funchess
34 / 100
19362134
WR Kevin Norwood
35 / 100
19362134
No Title
36 / 100
Wide Receivers Coach Ricky Proehl and WR Devin Funchess
37 / 100
19362134
WR Devin Funchess
38 / 100
19362134
WR Devin Funchess
39 / 100
19362134
WR Jerricho Cotchery
40 / 100
19362134
QB Cam Newton
41 / 100
19362134
TE Greg Olsen
42 / 100
19362134
WR Philly Brown
43 / 100
19362134
QB Cam Newton
44 / 100
19362134
QB Cam Newton, Equipment Asst. Greg Almond and QB Derek Anderson
45 / 100
19362134
QB Cam Newton
46 / 100
19362134
TE Greg Olsen
47 / 100
19362134
QB Cam Newton
48 / 100
19362134
TE Greg Olsen
49 / 100
19362134
No Title
50 / 100
19362134
No Title
51 / 100
Asst. Defensive Backs Coach Richard Rodgers and S Kurt Coleman
52 / 100
Special Teams Coordinator Bruce DeHaven
53 / 100
DT Star Lotulelei
54 / 100
Head Coach Ron Rivera
55 / 100
LB Ben Jacobs, C Ryan Kalil and TE Greg Olsen
56 / 100
Wide Receivers Coach Ricky Proehl
57 / 100
G Chris Scott
58 / 100
LB Luke Kuechly
59 / 100
RB Fozzy Whittaker
60 / 100
S Kurt Coleman
61 / 100
Asst. Defensive Line Coach Sam Mills, III
62 / 100
Asst. Offensive Line Coach Ray Brown
63 / 100
QB Cam Newton
64 / 100
K Graham Gano
65 / 100
S Tre Boston
66 / 100
G Chris Scott
67 / 100
T Michael Oher
68 / 100
K Graham Gano
69 / 100
S Tre Boston
70 / 100
S Roman Harper
71 / 100
S Dean Marlowe
72 / 100
QBs Joe Webb and Cam Newton
73 / 100
LB Star Lotulelei
74 / 100
Defensive Linemen
75 / 100
No Title
76 / 100
DE Ryan Delaire
77 / 100
Defensive Line Coach Eric Washington
78 / 100
LB Shaq Thompson
79 / 100
LB Ben Jacobs
80 / 100
CB Lou Young
81 / 100
CB Teddy Williams
82 / 100
Head Coach Ron Rivera
83 / 100
Running Backs Coach Jim Skipper
84 / 100
LB Luke Kuechly
85 / 100
WR Devin Funchess
86 / 100
QB Joe Webb
87 / 100
S Marcus Ball
88 / 100
S Roman Harper
89 / 100
Asst. Defensive Backs Coach Richard Rodgers
90 / 100
DE Charles Johnson
91 / 100
Wide Receivers Coach Ricky Proehl
92 / 100
WR Devin Funchess and QB Cam Newton
93 / 100
QB Cam Newton
94 / 100
WR Jerricho Cotchery
95 / 100
QB Cam Newton
96 / 100
QB Cam Newton
97 / 100
QB Joe Webb
98 / 100
QB Cam Newton
99 / 100
TE Greg Olsen
100 / 100
