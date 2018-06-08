Grill Bill: DJ Moore contract?

I can't speak for the locker room, but I imagine his messages are welcome.

The thing about Smith is he's not just a talker. He's out there doing things, getting things done – or at least trying to. Cameras haven't yet caught him in the community, but yes, you can expect an uptick in that type of coverage on our platforms.

Email from Greg: Bill, I really enjoy your coverage, particularly your radio spots. Question: What are the chances the Panthers re-sign Funchess before the season and at what price would a deal get done? I imagine the spread is quite wide between him and the team. I would think his demands are high considering this year's free agent money for WRs in the league and he may want to test it. My guess is this was a big factor in drafting DJ Moore. Any rumblings of a deal being discussed?

It'll be interesting to see what happens with guys like Funchess and Daryl Williams over the next few months. I could see the team trying to work out deals, but it's too early to predict if they'll happen. My guess is conversations will happen once training camp rolls around.

Also, I don't think Funchess' contract situation had anything to do with drafting Moore.