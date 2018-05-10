Grill Bill: Safety help inbound?

I get many of you don't want to hear this, but yes, they're cool with who they have back there right now.

"How?" you ask as your hand slaps your forehead and you mumble something about Eric Reid and Tre Boston.

Well, they're confident in veterans Da'Norris Searcy and Mike Adams, who's not getting younger but who coaches think will benefit with a year of their system under his belt.

Then there's Rashaan Gaulden, whose biggest faults so far are not being named Ronnie Harrison and not having an "S" next to his name. If Gaulden was listed as a safety, I think the fan base would be more accepting of his role here. But make no mistake, the Panthers see Gaulden as a safety who can help them right away even though he played a lot of nickel in college.

And don't forget about Demetrious Cox. They really liked what they saw out of him early last season until he suffered a high ankle sprain while playing a key role in the Week 4 win at New England.