Grill Bill: Tepper press conference?

We all understand there's very little to be concerned about with these slotted rookie contracts, right?

With that said, for guys taken in the top three rounds, there are some nuances like language and structure that could spark conversations between teams and agents.

I'm not sure if that's what's happening with Moore, but only nine of this year's 32 first-round picks have signed. If he still doesn't have a deal in mid-July, then we'll have something legit to wonder about.

Email from Brett: Who's your early leader in the clubhouse for the UDFA's who have a decent shot at making the practice squad or 53 man roster? Great to see the Browns on Hard Knocks. My native Avalon, OH father was none to happy but then I told him there was no Hard Knocks curse. It can't get worse.

When I asked Marty Hurney about UDFAs heading into rookie minicamp, the first name he mentioned was Brendan Mahon. The Charlotte Observer's Tom Sorensen wrote a nice piece on the former Penn State guard, who should get a long look this summer.