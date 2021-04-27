 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Happy Half Hour Recap: Rookie minicamp and names to remember

Apr 27, 2021 at 02:48 PM

In this week's episode of the Happy Half Hour podcast presented by Morris-Jenkins, hosts Kristen Balboni and Will Bryan are once again joined by Darin Gantt to talk through rookie minicamp, players to watch, Darin's rant about the Hornets and schedule release video ideas that didn't make the cut.

1:10 - Will talks about dealing with his newfound fame

2:43 - Rookie minicamp takeaways

9:49 - New names and faces Panther fans need to know

17:44 - Stat of the week with No. 8

19:41 - "Get Off My Lawn" with Darin's take on the Hornets

24:33 - Schedule release video segments that didn't make the cut

For all of the Panthers podcasts, including past episodes of the Happy Half Hour, visit Panthers.com/audio. Fans can also download and subscribe to Panthers podcasts by searching "Carolina Panthers" on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

A 24-hour live stream of Panthers audio is available here and on Alexa by saying, "Hey Alexa, load Carolina Panthers skill."

