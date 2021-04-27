Happy Half Hour Recap: Rookie minicamp and names to remember

In this week's episode of the Happy Half Hour podcast presented by Morris-Jenkins, hosts Kristen Balboni and Will Bryan are once again joined by Darin Gantt to talk through rookie minicamp, players to watch, Darin's rant about the Hornets and schedule release video ideas that didn't make the cut.
1:10 - Will talks about dealing with his newfound fame
2:43 - Rookie minicamp takeaways
9:49 - New names and faces Panther fans need to know
17:44 - Stat of the week with No. 8
19:41 - "Get Off My Lawn" with Darin's take on the Hornets
24:33 - Schedule release video segments that didn't make the cut
