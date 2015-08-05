Have a blast at Fan Fest

The Carolina Panthers will provide fans with an evening of fireworks on and off the field at their annual Fan Fest on Friday, August 7 at Bank of America Stadium.
Admission is free, and fans will receive a 2015 team roster photo card with a 2015 schedule.
Stadium gates open at 6:30 p.m. with performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and Black & Blue Crew. Practice begins at 7:30 p.m. and will include individual drills as well as seven-on-seven, special teams and team periods. The event will be capped with a spectacular fireworks and laser show.
Strollers and video cameras will be permitted inside the stadium for Fan Fest only. Transparent, plastic, vinyl or PVC bags smaller than 12" x 6" x 12" will be allowed after inspection. All other stadium policies remain in effect.
|TIME
|EVENT
|6:30 p.m.
|Gates open
|6:55 p.m.
|TopCats performance
|7:00 p.m.
|Sir Purr performance
|7:02 p.m.
|PurrCussion performance
|7:07 p.m.
|2014 highlights
|7:30 p.m.
|Practice begins
|9:15 p.m.
|Fireworks/laser show