How Ross Cockrell and the Panthers were ready for Houston's trick play

Head coach Ron Rivera was on high alert for this play. He showed the team an example of the Texans running that exact play against the Bills last year (it fell incomplete). The Texans tested Cockrell and he had the answer.

"The backside stayed disciplined. Didn't squeeze, didn't come, get into the wrong pursuit," Rivera said. "Ross (Cockrell) was where he needed to be, and then he saw the guy leaking out of the backfield so he was able to roll with him. Again, that's how you're supposed to play it. And they ran the same play last year (against Buffalo). We found it, and we showed it to the defensive guys just so they know."