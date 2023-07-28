How to watch Back Together Saturday practice

Jul 28, 2023 at 05:49 PM
Jeremy Chinn
SPARTANBURG — Even if you aren't able to make it to Gibbs Stadium for Back Together Saturday, you can still enjoy the festivities from home in the Charlotte area.

The annual practice at Wofford College will be broadcast to the Charlotte area on WMYT My 12 (Channel 55) from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday.

The practice broadcast will feature hosts Steve Smith Sr. and Taylor Zarzour calling the action, giving fans back home their first look at quarterback Bryce Young, head coach Frank Reich, and the rest of the newcomers after an offseason of change.

Also, next Wednesday, the Panthers TV Network will broadcast the Fan Fest presented by Daimler Truck North America practice at Bank of America Stadium.

The broadcast will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and fans can check their local listings for affiliates in their area (WJZY in Charlotte will carry the event).

