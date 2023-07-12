Ikem Ekwonu and Cade Mays converge at offensive line summit

"I followed Duke a little bit throughout high school; he was doing the O-Line Masterminds thing throughout high school. And then throughout college, he started the O-Line Masterminds summit. So I definitely wanted to go as soon as I could," Ekwonu said. "I was able to go last year, finally. I've heard about him a lot. And just in the space talking offensive linemen, there are only so many guys that talk about it the way he does. (He's) definitely a guy I gravitated toward."