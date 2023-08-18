Inactives: Brian Burns not expected to play against the Giants

Aug 18, 2023 at 05:33 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Brian Burns

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Panthers are coming into Friday's game with a longer-than-preferred list of injuries, but a few of their best healthy defensive players are also getting the night off.

Outside linebacker Brian Burns is not expected to play tonight, leading the list of de facto inactives for the game against the Giants.

Burns didn't play in last week's opener either, watching alongside recent addition Justin Houston﻿. Houston and defensive tackle Derrick Brown are also expected to get the night off tonight.

The offense is running a bit short-handed, as running back Miles Sanders (groin), right guard Cade Mays (neck), and backup quarterback Andy Dalton (back) aren't expected to play.

In their absences, Chuba Hubbard will again start at running back, rookie Chandler Zavala will start at right guard, and Matt Corral will again get some extended work.

Zavala, their fourth-round pick, will be switching sides, as he routinely played on the left when he was at N.C. State, next to Ikem Ekwonu﻿.

Zavala has missed most of camp as he came back from a hamstring issue, while undrafted rookie Nash Jensen also got some work with the ones early in camp before missing some time with a back issue.

The rest of the list of guys not expected to play tonight includes defensive end Henry Anderson﻿, guard Austin Corbett﻿, tackle Cameron Erving﻿, outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr.﻿, defensive end Antwuan Jackson﻿, cornerback Greg Mabin﻿, wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr.﻿, cornerback Mac McCain III﻿, kicker Eddy Piñeiro﻿, tight end Stephen Sullivan﻿, outside linebacker Jordan Thomas﻿, cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III﻿, and wide receiver Derek Wright﻿.

With a thinned-out outside linebacker position, Kobe Jones and Yetur Gross-Matos are expected to start.

