Inside Voices Recap: Familiar territory

Dec 15, 2020 at 10:49 AM

In this week's episode of the Inside Voices podcast, hosts Kevin Donnalley, Al Wallace and Taylor Davis react to another close loss for Carolina.

Podcast highlights include:

0:30 - Taylor, Kevin, and Al react to yet another close loss for the Panthers

4:38 - The last drive against Denver

10:33 - The Panthers offensive development

17:35 - ﻿Jeremy Chinn﻿ continues to make his case for DROY

18:32 - The crew evaluates the defensive performance against the Broncos

24:19 - A retrospective look at the Panthers all-defensive draft

30:08 - NFC South Roundup

For all of the Panthers podcasts, including past episodes of Inside Voices, visit Panthers.com/audio. Fans can also download and subscribe to Panthers podcasts by searching "Carolina Panthers" on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

A 24-hour live stream of Panthers audio is available here and on Alexa by saying, "Hey Alexa, load Carolina Panthers skill."

