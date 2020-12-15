Inside Voices Recap: Familiar territory

In this week's episode of the Inside Voices podcast, hosts Kevin Donnalley, Al Wallace and Taylor Davis react to another close loss for Carolina.
Podcast highlights include:
0:30 - Taylor, Kevin, and Al react to yet another close loss for the Panthers
4:38 - The last drive against Denver
10:33 - The Panthers offensive development
17:35 - Jeremy Chinn continues to make his case for DROY
18:32 - The crew evaluates the defensive performance against the Broncos
24:19 - A retrospective look at the Panthers all-defensive draft
30:08 - NFC South Roundup
For all of the Panthers podcasts, including past episodes of Inside Voices, visit Panthers.com/audio. Fans can also download and subscribe to Panthers podcasts by searching "Carolina Panthers" on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
