Carolina Panthers
Jared Allen Announces Retirement

Feb 18, 2016 at 10:15 AM
Max Henson

Riding off into the sunset pic.twitter.com/wZXovseGKS — Jared Allen (@JaredAllen69) February 18, 2016

As you can see from the amazing video he tweeted above, defensive end Jared Allen has decided to ride off into the sunset and retire after 12 illustrious seasons.

The Panthers acquired Allen via trade from the Chicago Bears after Week 3 of the 2015 season, returning him to his more natural role as a defensive end in a 4-3 scheme.

He started 12 games and recorded 25 tackles, two sacks and 16 quarterback pressures as a member of Carolina's defensive line rotation.

Allen finished the NFC Divisional Playoff against the Seahawks with a broken foot, but the injury ruled him out for the NFC Championship against the Cardinals.

Allen's final game proved to be his one and only Super Bowl appearance. He battled through his foot injury and started Super Bowl 50 against the Broncos.

"I am thankful for the opportunity and thankful that they brought me over from Chicago," Allen said during the postseason. "I have never been in a locker room like this, I have been in ones close to it, but this one takes it to a whole different level. When I got here I could just tell that it was special and there was a different feeling. You just want to do anything to fit in and help and I've always said this whole year, it has been a humbling experience for me."

Allen, a five-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, was a dependable veteran who also served as a mentor to the Panthers' young defensive linemen.

He'll be remembered as one of the best pass rushers in NFL history. At the conclusion of the 2015 season, Allen led all active players with 136 career sacks, which ranks ninth all time. The relentless defensive end posted a career-high 22 sacks with the Vikings in 2011.

"I want to take this time to thank my family, friends, fans, and teammates who have given their continued support throughout my 12-year career," Allen said in a statement. "It's been a great ride for me, and I couldn't be more grateful for the memories. It is with a great deal of thought and consideration that I have decided that I will not return to football next year. I want to thank the Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and the Kansas City Chiefs organizations, who provided me with an opportunity to live out my dream and to be a part of their wonderful communities. Thanks for the lifelong memories."

