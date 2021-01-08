Jordan and Jake Recap: Emilio Earhart

Jan 08, 2021 at 10:16 AM

In this week's episode of the Jordan and Jake podcast presented by OrthoCarolina, the duo discuss offseason coaching movement, the general manager search and Jordan's rooster, Emilio Earhart.

Podcast highlights include:

0:43 - Jordan has beef with his rooster, Emilio Earhart

5:36 - Panthers assistant coaches heading to college gigs

9:55 - Joe Brady interviewing for head coaching jobs

13:58 - Jordan and Jake share their thoughts on the ongoing general manager search

17:14 - Was this season a success?

19:36 - Jordan and Jake discuss Wild Card Weekend headlines and Jake makes his first-round playoff picks

For all of the Panthers podcasts, including past episodes of Jordan and Jake, visit Panthers.com/audio. Fans can also download and subscribe to Panthers podcasts by searching "Carolina Panthers" on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

A 24-hour live stream of Panthers audio is available here and on Alexa by saying, "Hey Alexa, load Carolina Panthers skill."

