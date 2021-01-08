Jordan and Jake Recap: Emilio Earhart

In this week's episode of the Jordan and Jake podcast presented by OrthoCarolina, the duo discuss offseason coaching movement, the general manager search and Jordan's rooster, Emilio Earhart.
Podcast highlights include:
0:43 - Jordan has beef with his rooster, Emilio Earhart
5:36 - Panthers assistant coaches heading to college gigs
9:55 - Joe Brady interviewing for head coaching jobs
13:58 - Jordan and Jake share their thoughts on the ongoing general manager search
17:14 - Was this season a success?
19:36 - Jordan and Jake discuss Wild Card Weekend headlines and Jake makes his first-round playoff picks
