Joseph Charlton named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

CHARLOTTE - Panthers punter Joseph Charlton earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for Week 16, the league announced Wednesday morning.

Charlton landed all five of his punts inside the 20 during Sunday's win at Washington, with three ending up inside the 10-yard line. His net average was 47.0 yards with two punts downed, two fair catches and one muff that resulted in a fumble recovery touchdown by Carolina.

Charlton tied Todd Sauerbrun (Week 16, 2002) for a Panthers' single-game record for most punts inside the 20. Charlton's net punting average of 40.9 currently ranks fourth in franchise history for a single season.