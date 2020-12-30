Joseph Charlton named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Dec 30, 2020 at 08:30 AM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
Joseph Charlton
Bruce Kluckhohn/AP

CHARLOTTE - Panthers punter Joseph Charlton earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for Week 16, the league announced Wednesday morning.

Charlton landed all five of his punts inside the 20 during Sunday's win at Washington, with three ending up inside the 10-yard line. His net average was 47.0 yards with two punts downed, two fair catches and one muff that resulted in a fumble recovery touchdown by Carolina.

Charlton tied Todd Sauerbrun (Week 16, 2002) for a Panthers' single-game record for most punts inside the 20. Charlton's net punting average of 40.9 currently ranks fourth in franchise history for a single season. 

The Panthers, who have punted just 42 times with one game to go, will break the previous franchise record (61, 2018) for fewest punts in a season.

Related Content

news

Panthers initiative with high school girls flag football kicks off in Wake County

The Panthers initiative to bring high school girls flag football across North Carolina gets a huge boost, as Wake County's inaugural season kicks off
news

Panthers designated to play regular season game in Germany

The Panthers will head to Munich next season, extending what was already a growing relationship with fans there. 
news

Bryce Young's offseason starts now, with both questions and levity 

Bryce Young's rookie season lends to a lot of offseason work for the passer. He starts his work with questions still remaining, but a needed levity.
news

Panthers legends Julius Peppers, Armanti Edwards named to College Football Hall of Fame

The former UNC defensive end and Appalachian State quarterback were recognized for their incredible careers with the Tar Heels and Mountaineers. 
news

Panthers general manager search update

Check here for the candidates and latest developments for the Panthers in their search for a new general manager.
news

Panthers complete three more interviews for head coaching vacancy

The team has conducted virtual interviews with Mike Macdonald, Todd Monken, and Ejiro Evero, after previously interviewing Chris Tabor.
news

State of the Union: Where do the Panthers go from here?

As players and coaches packed up after the season, they talked about the lessons learned this season, and how to move forward.
news

Panthers extend three, sign 11 practice squaders to future deals

They re-signed free agents-to-be Stephen Sullivan, LaBryan Ray, and Nick Thurman, and brought back running back return man Tarik Cohen.
news

Notebook: Bryce Young doesn't think there were too many "voices"

While some teammates thought the rookie quarterback was overwhelmed by input, he disagreed. Plus more from Brian Burns and Hayden Hurst on cleanout day.
news

Panthers part ways with General Manager Scott Fitterer

The move allows them to hire a coach and a GM in the same offseason for the first time since prior to the 2002 season.
news

Snap Counts: Week 18 vs. Tampa Bay

Take a look at the usage of the Panthers players in the season-ending loss Sunday against the Buccaneers.
news

Defense hopes to get a chance to run it back

Most of the key parts of a side that kept the Panthers in almost every game should return next year, and those players hope to build on the work they put in this season.
Advertising