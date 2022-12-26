Josh Norman working out for Panthers today

CHARLOTTE — With the status of cornerback Jaycee Horn up in the air, the Panthers are looking at all their options heading into this weekend.
That includes a pretty familiar one.
Interim head coach Steve Wilks said Monday the team was working out former cornerback Josh Norman later this afternoon and could add him to the roster before Sunday's pivotal game at Tampa Bay.
The 35-year-old Norman has been out of the league this year. He spent the 2021 season with the 49ers, starting 14 games and forcing a career-high seven fumbles. He did an alumni year with the Bills in 2020, playing nine games, after spending the previous four seasons in Washington.
Norman starred for the Panthers, of course, going from a fifth-round pick in 2012 to All-Pro status in 2015. That means that he was a key part of the 2014 playoff run (when the Panthers won their final four games to win the division at 7-8-1), as well as the 15-1 regular season in 2015 which led to a Super Bowl appearance.
Norman was named to the Pro Bowl that year to go with the All-Pro nod for his physical style in coverage.
He left the following offseason as a free agent after former general manager Dave Gettleman put the franchise tag on him but later rescinded it.
Norman had seven interceptions in his four seasons here, including two returned for touchdowns during the 2015 season.
Norman grew up in Greenwood, S.C., and has maintained his ties to the area. Earlier this year, he was on hand for Wilks' 3T Foundation event.
Wilks also said that Horn was going to have surgery on Tuesday to repair a wrist injury, and his status would depend on how that procedure goes.
They were already without starting corner and team captain Donte Jackson, who suffered a torn Achilles in Week 9.
That left the Panthers with starter CJ Henderson, along with Keith Taylor Jr. and T.J. Carrie at the position.
