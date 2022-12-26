Josh Norman working out for Panthers today

Dec 26, 2022 at 02:00 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Josh Norman
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez

CHARLOTTE — With the status of cornerback Jaycee Horn up in the air, the Panthers are looking at all their options heading into this weekend.

That includes a pretty familiar one.

Interim head coach Steve Wilks said Monday the team was working out former cornerback Josh Norman later this afternoon and could add him to the roster before Sunday's pivotal game at Tampa Bay.

The 35-year-old Norman has been out of the league this year. He spent the 2021 season with the 49ers, starting 14 games and forcing a career-high seven fumbles. He did an alumni year with the Bills in 2020, playing nine games, after spending the previous four seasons in Washington.

Norman starred for the Panthers, of course, going from a fifth-round pick in 2012 to All-Pro status in 2015. That means that he was a key part of the 2014 playoff run (when the Panthers won their final four games to win the division at 7-8-1), as well as the 15-1 regular season in 2015 which led to a Super Bowl appearance.

Norman was named to the Pro Bowl that year to go with the All-Pro nod for his physical style in coverage.

He left the following offseason as a free agent after former general manager Dave Gettleman put the franchise tag on him but later rescinded it.

Norman had seven interceptions in his four seasons here, including two returned for touchdowns during the 2015 season.

Norman grew up in Greenwood, S.C., and has maintained his ties to the area. Earlier this year, he was on hand for Wilks' 3T Foundation event.

Wilks also said that Horn was going to have surgery on Tuesday to repair a wrist injury, and his status would depend on how that procedure goes.

They were already without starting corner and team captain Donte Jackson, who suffered a torn Achilles in Week 9.

That left the Panthers with starter CJ Henderson, along with Keith Taylor Jr. and T.J. Carrie at the position.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Through The Years

Carolina is 25-19 all-time against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, posting a 13-10 record at home and 12-9 on the road.

221023 Panthers vs. Bucs-147
1 / 95
Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) runs past Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Quincy Black (58) and Ronde Barber (20) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec.6, 2009 in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
2 / 95

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) runs past Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Quincy Black (58) and Ronde Barber (20) during an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec.6, 2009 in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

E_MK2_9996
3 / 95
Brandon Todd
191013carattb_4077
4 / 95
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers' Stephen Davis (48) scores on a 1-yard touchdown run against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2005, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
5 / 95

Carolina Panthers' Stephen Davis (48) scores on a 1-yard touchdown run against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2005, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

181104_Samuel_TD
6 / 95
CARvsTAM1209
7 / 95
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)
8 / 95

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
868B4448
9 / 95
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)
10 / 95

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)
11 / 95

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
D15O8797
12 / 95
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.
13 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
14 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
15 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
CARvsTAM553
16 / 95
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.
17 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
18 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
D15O8932
19 / 95
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
20 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
D15O0658
21 / 95
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Josh McCown (12) looks for an open receiver as Carolina Panthers' Charles Johnson (95) runs after him during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014. The Panthers won 19-17. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
22 / 95

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Josh McCown (12) looks for an open receiver as Carolina Panthers' Charles Johnson (95) runs after him during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014. The Panthers won 19-17. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
23 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Jamey Price)
24 / 95

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Jamey Price)

Jamey Price/2017 Jamey Price
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)
25 / 95

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
AP_091018044288
26 / 95
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.
27 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
28 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.
29 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CARvsTAM069
30 / 95
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
31 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
32 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Jamey Price)
33 / 95

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Jamey Price)

Jamey Price/2017 Jamey Price
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
34 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 1, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.
35 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 1, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.
36 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 1, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams follows blockers to score during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2007, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
37 / 95

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams follows blockers to score during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2007, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara
Carolina Panthers' Kawann Short (99) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
38 / 95

Carolina Panthers' Kawann Short (99) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
_W1D6365
39 / 95
Kent Smith/KENT SMITH
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
40 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates a touchdown by running back Jonathan Stewart (28) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)
41 / 95

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates a touchdown by running back Jonathan Stewart (28) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
42 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 1, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.
43 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, January 1, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
CARvsTAM372
44 / 95
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
45 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers DeAngelo Williams runs with the football during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014. (Mike McGinnis/AP Images for Panini)
46 / 95

Carolina Panthers DeAngelo Williams runs with the football during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014. (Mike McGinnis/AP Images for Panini)

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.
47 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 4, 2015 in Tampa, FL.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) catches a touchdown pass as Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jermaine Phillips (23) defends during the third quarter of the Panthers' 38-23 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Dec. 8, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
48 / 95

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) catches a touchdown pass as Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jermaine Phillips (23) defends during the third quarter of the Panthers' 38-23 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Dec. 8, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Carolina Panthers' Na'il Diggs wraps up Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Alstott during the first half of an NFL game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2006 in Tampa, Fla. The Panthers won 26-24. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
49 / 95

Carolina Panthers' Na'il Diggs wraps up Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Alstott during the first half of an NFL game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2006 in Tampa, Fla. The Panthers won 26-24. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
50 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery (82) catches a pass in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers middle linebacker Mason Foster (59) during the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
51 / 95

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery (82) catches a pass in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers middle linebacker Mason Foster (59) during the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
52 / 95

Carolina Panthers play against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 14, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Chris Simms (2) gets sacked by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers during the second quarter Sunday afternoon, Nov. 6, 2005, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
53 / 95

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Chris Simms (2) gets sacked by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers during the second quarter Sunday afternoon, Nov. 6, 2005, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Carolina Panthers kicker John Kasay (4) kicks the game-winning field goal with six second remaining in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a National Football League game Sunday afternoon Sept. 24, 2006 in Tampa, Fla. The Panthers defeated the Buccaneers 26-24. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
54 / 95

Carolina Panthers kicker John Kasay (4) kicks the game-winning field goal with six second remaining in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a National Football League game Sunday afternoon Sept. 24, 2006 in Tampa, Fla. The Panthers defeated the Buccaneers 26-24. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith, left, grabs a first-quarter touchdown pass from quarterback Rodney Peete in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety John Lynch, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2002, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Martin)
55 / 95

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith, left, grabs a first-quarter touchdown pass from quarterback Rodney Peete in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety John Lynch, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2002, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Martin)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Derek Anderson (3) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
56 / 95

Carolina Panthers quarterback Derek Anderson (3) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) gtes ahead of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Elbert Mack (33) on a run during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2011, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Margaret Bowles)
57 / 95

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) gtes ahead of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Elbert Mack (33) on a run during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2011, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Margaret Bowles)

Margaret Bowles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jeff Garcia (7) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Tyler Brayton (96) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Dec. 8, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
58 / 95

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jeff Garcia (7) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Tyler Brayton (96) during the first quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Dec. 8, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster runs for yardage during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 30, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
59 / 95

Carolina Panthers running back DeShaun Foster runs for yardage during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 30, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

868B5270
60 / 95
868B5382
61 / 95
In this Dec. 8, 2008 photo, Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) and Panthers' DeAngelo Williams celebrate after Stewart's touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Charlotte, N.C. Smash and Dash. The nickname coined for the panthers running backs Jonathan Stewart (Smash) and DeAngelo Williams (Dash) is catching on as defenders bounce off. The Panthers now hope this young tandem lead them into the playoffs. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
62 / 95

In this Dec. 8, 2008 photo, Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) and Panthers' DeAngelo Williams celebrate after Stewart's touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Charlotte, N.C. Smash and Dash. The nickname coined for the panthers running backs Jonathan Stewart (Smash) and DeAngelo Williams (Dash) is catching on as defenders bounce off. The Panthers now hope this young tandem lead them into the playoffs. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs past Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Derrick Brooks (55) for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Dec. 8, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
63 / 95

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs past Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Derrick Brooks (55) for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Dec. 8, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
AE7I1955
64 / 95
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Michael Pittman (32) attempts to dive over the Carolina Panthers defense, including Will Witherspoon (54) and Brian Allen (52) during the second quarter Sunday, Nov. 17, 2002, in Tampa, Fla. Pittman was stopped short of the end zone. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
65 / 95

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Michael Pittman (32) attempts to dive over the Carolina Panthers defense, including Will Witherspoon (54) and Brian Allen (52) during the second quarter Sunday, Nov. 17, 2002, in Tampa, Fla. Pittman was stopped short of the end zone. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme fires a first-quarter pass while Panthers tackle Travelle Wharton (70) keeps Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Simeon Rice (97) out of the play Sunday, Nov. 6, 2005 in Tampa, Fla. The Panthers defeated the Buccaneers 34-14. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
66 / 95

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme fires a first-quarter pass while Panthers tackle Travelle Wharton (70) keeps Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Simeon Rice (97) out of the play Sunday, Nov. 6, 2005 in Tampa, Fla. The Panthers defeated the Buccaneers 34-14. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ricky Proehl runs away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Will Allen (26) after pulling in a 64-yard reception from quarterback Jake Delhomme during the second quarter Sunday afternoon, Nov. 6, 2005, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
67 / 95

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ricky Proehl runs away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Will Allen (26) after pulling in a 64-yard reception from quarterback Jake Delhomme during the second quarter Sunday afternoon, Nov. 6, 2005, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Carolina Panthers cornerback Chris Gamble (20) gets pulled down by Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Joey Galloway after intercepting a first quarter pass from Buccaneers quarterback Chris Simms during a National Football League game Sunday afternoon Sept. 24, 2006 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
68 / 95

Carolina Panthers cornerback Chris Gamble (20) gets pulled down by Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Joey Galloway after intercepting a first quarter pass from Buccaneers quarterback Chris Simms during a National Football League game Sunday afternoon Sept. 24, 2006 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) runs an interception 46 yards for a touchdown as Panthers coach John Fox, back left, celebrates in the third quarter of the Panthers' 21-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2004, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)
69 / 95

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) runs an interception 46 yards for a touchdown as Panthers coach John Fox, back left, celebrates in the third quarter of the Panthers' 21-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2004, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)

1CW19353
70 / 95
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Karl Hankton (88) reaches for the ball after a punt attempt by Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Josh Bidwell (9) was blocked during the first quarter Sunday, Dec. 26, 2004, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
71 / 95

Carolina Panthers' Karl Hankton (88) reaches for the ball after a punt attempt by Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Josh Bidwell (9) was blocked during the first quarter Sunday, Dec. 26, 2004, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Carolina Panthers' Mike Rucker (93) celebrates after sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Chris Simms (2) during the second half Sunday, Nov. 6, 2005, in Tampa, Fla. Helping Simms up is Buccaneers center John Wade (76). (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
72 / 95

Carolina Panthers' Mike Rucker (93) celebrates after sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Chris Simms (2) during the second half Sunday, Nov. 6, 2005, in Tampa, Fla. Helping Simms up is Buccaneers center John Wade (76). (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reacts after his game-winning five-yard touchdown catch as Tampa Bay Buccaneers players Corey Ivy (35) and Shelton Quarles (53) stand by during the final minutes of the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 27-24 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 9, 2003. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
73 / 95

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reacts after his game-winning five-yard touchdown catch as Tampa Bay Buccaneers players Corey Ivy (35) and Shelton Quarles (53) stand by during the final minutes of the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 27-24 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 9, 2003. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

2018_11_4 CARvsTB game 4187
74 / 95
Jason Miczek/www.miczekphoto.com
2018_11_4 CARvsTB game 3839
75 / 95
Jason Miczek/www.miczekphoto.com
2018_11_4 CARvsTB game 3245
76 / 95
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
2018_11_4 CARvsTB game 2715_1
77 / 95
Jason Miczek/www.miczekphoto.com
2018_11_4 CARvsTB game 6203
78 / 95
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
2018_11_4 CARvsTB game 7186
79 / 95
Jason Miczek/www.miczekphoto.com
191013carattb_1677
80 / 95
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191013carattb_3567
81 / 95
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191013carattb_1583
82 / 95
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191013carattb_3394
83 / 95
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191013carattb_792
84 / 95
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
1D3_8768
85 / 95
Carolina Panthers
E_MKII5201 (1)
86 / 95
Brandon Todd
MKII5879_1
87 / 95
Brandon Todd
E_MKII5254
88 / 95
Brandon Todd
221023 Panthers vs. Bucs-135
89 / 95
E_MKII0282
90 / 95
Brandon Todd
MK2_9900
91 / 95
Brandon Todd
Carolina is 12-9 at home against Tampa Bay all-time. The Buccaneers have won the last two games in Charlotte, including a 43-26 decision last year.
92 / 95

Carolina is 12-9 at home against Tampa Bay all-time. The Buccaneers have won the last two games in Charlotte, including a 43-26 decision last year.

Brian Blanco/AP
1CW19960
93 / 95
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
AE7I2099
94 / 95
221023 Panthers vs. Bucs-137
95 / 95
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Know Your Foe: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Panthers travel to Tampa Bay for a New Year's Day matchup with NFC South and playoff hopes on the line this Sunday.

news

D'Onta Foreman nominated for NFL's weekly rushing award

Foreman had a career-best 165 rushing yards with a touchdown against Detroit.

news

Updated NFC South playoff picture after Week 16

The Panthers still have a shot at this thing, with the win over the Lions setting up a pivotal game against the Buccaneers on the road Sunday.

news

Eddy Piñeiro keeping it steady in the kicking game

The Panthers' kicker has made 17 straight field goals and is on pace with Carolina legend John Kasay for a single-season field goal record.

news

The Panthers have found a spirit this season

They're heading to Tampa this week with something on the line, a thing no one would have imagined earlier this year.

news

Snap Counts: Carolina vs. Detroit in Week 16

A week after playing just 44 offensive snaps, Carolina played 68 offensive snaps against the Lions.

news

Defense steps up, Panthers "hold the rope" again

Carolina held Detroit to just four third-down conversions in Saturday's win.

news

Offensive line rebounds in win over Lions

The Panthers' line cleared the way for a franchise-best rushing performance and protected quarterback Sam Darnold in Saturday's win.

news

Postgame Transcripts: Week 16 vs. Detroit

Read what interim head coach Steve Wilks, Sam Darnold and others said after the game.

news

Jaycee Horn injury puts damper on win over Lions

Teammate Brian Burns said the fear was that Horn broke his left wrist, but interim coach Steve Wilks said they're awaiting the results of an MRI.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers set multiple records on Christmas Eve

Carolina set franchise records for net yards and rushing yards in a single game.

Advertising