Josh Norman working out for Panthers today

Norman was named to the Pro Bowl that year to go with the All-Pro nod for his physical style in coverage.

He left the following offseason as a free agent after former general manager Dave Gettleman put the franchise tag on him but later rescinded it.

Norman had seven interceptions in his four seasons here, including two returned for touchdowns during the 2015 season.

Norman grew up in Greenwood, S.C., and has maintained his ties to the area. Earlier this year, he was on hand for Wilks' 3T Foundation event.

Wilks also said that Horn was going to have surgery on Tuesday to repair a wrist injury, and his status would depend on how that procedure goes.

They were already without starting corner and team captain Donte Jackson, who suffered a torn Achilles in Week 9.