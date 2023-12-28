Julius Peppers a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

That means that former Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. fell short of the finalist cutdown for the third straight year after making it to the semifinalist cut to 25.

With three receivers in the final 15 plus Hester, Smith is stuck a bit, based on inertia as much as the resume.

Wayne and Holt are finalists for the fifth year and Johnson the third, and without a consensus pick among them in recent years, all three remain in the discussion each year. The Hall has seen similar logjams in the past, with Tim Brown, Cris Carter, and Andre Reed clumped together for multiple years before they all eventually got in one at a time.

Smith was joined by wide receivers Anquan Boldin and Hines Ward on the semifinalist list, but they did not advance this year either.

Of those seven semifinalist receivers, Smith leads the group with 14,731 all-time receiving yards. He's eighth on the league's all-time list in that category, and of the seven players ahead of him, six are already in the Hall of Fame. The other one (Larry Fitzgerald) is not eligible yet.

Smith is 12th on the league's all-time receptions list with 1,031. Boldin is ninth on that list (1,076), Wayne 10th (1,070), and Johnson 11th (1,062).

But it appears that until some of the traffic clears ahead of him, he's going to have to wait for his achievements to be recognized.