Know Your Foe: Miami Dolphins

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers complete their two-game road trip this week.
Carolina (0-5, 0-2 NFC South) travels to face the Miami Dolphins (4-1, 1-1 AFC East) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday for a 1 p.m. game. The matchup will be televised on CBS.
The Panthers are 2-5 all-time against the Dolphins, including a 1-3 record at Miami. The Panthers lost their last matchup against Miami, 33-10, on the road in 2021. More on the series history can be found here.
Here's what to know about the Dolphins:
Fourth win against the Giants
The Dolphins put themselves back in the driver's seat of the AFC East with a win against the Giants last Sunday.
They came out to an early lead and ended up winning 31-16, totaling 524 yards (including 222 rushing). Running back De'Von Achane totaled 151 yards of Miami's 222 total but sustained a knee injury that is reportedly likely to keep him out of this week's matchup against the Panthers.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 73.3 percent of his passes (22-of-30) for 308 yards with two touchdowns, though he also threw two interceptions, including one that was returned 102 yards for a touchdown. He did make a season-long 69-yard connection with wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a third-quarter touchdown.
The Dolphins' defense held New York to 268 yards and allowed just 9 points on offense, all field goals.
NFL-leading offense
The Miami offense statistically benefits from its 70-point performance against the Broncos in Week 3, but the Dolphins have maintained a steady output behind their group of speedy skill players.
Miami leads the league in several key categories: points (181), total yards (2,568), first downs (124), passing yards (1,639), rushing yards (929), and rushing touchdowns (12).
Hill leads the NFL with 651 receiving yards and five touchdowns, while Tagovailoa's 1,614 passing yards also stands at the top of the league. He's put up the most passing yards in Dolphins history through the first five games.
Even without Achane, the Dolphins boast a strong option at running back with Raheem Mostert, the NFL's co-leader in rushing touchdowns with seven.
Coming at the quarterback
The Dolphins' defense isn't as statistically impressive as its offense, standing at 23rd in total defense, 20th in passing defense, and 18th in rushing defense.
Their best efforts come in pass rush, as Miami defenders lead the league with 43 quarterback hits and tie for third with 17 sacks this season.
They're led by linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, whose 4.0 sacks and seven quarterback hits have been consistent for the Dolphins. Defensive tackle Zach Sieler has also found success against opposing quarterbacks, posting 3.0 sacks and six quarterback hits. Christian Wilkins has also tallied six quarterback hits, along with two pass deflections along the Dolphins' defensive line.
Safety Jevon Holland leads Miami with 43 tackles on the season. Linebacker David Long trails behind him with 36.
