Monday Brew: Frank Reich looks for his "best week of work" before Miami

But it's also about fine-tuning what happens on the practice field. The Panthers will take on the 4-1 Dolphins, with one of the NFL's most high-powered offenses, down in Hard Rock Stadium while they're still figuring out their offense (though it's slowly starting to come together).

"On the field, (it's) how can we push the guys on the field?" Reich said. "What's the right scheduling thing? We're in practice, what that looks like, and then watching the tape of our practice, are we correcting the mistakes that we see on practice tape so they don't show up again on game tape?

"Don't leave any detail out. Weeks get very busy. There's a lot of stuff going on. You've just got to make sure you're covering every detail."

Some of those details include mitigating the miscues, like three first-half turnovers that led to 21 Detroit points or six pre-snap penalties that held up drives with more potential.

The Panthers' 24 points were their best offensive output, with rookie quarterback Bryce Young at the helm. (They scored 27 with Andy Dalton starting at Seattle.) And Reich felt optimistic about what they showed on a 342-yard day.

"Offensively, I felt like we moved the ball," Reich said. "You take away the three turnovers. The thing that was most frustrating was the six pre-snap penalties. Right? So that's what we're saying: Those things have to stop. Too many positive things – but these things that are pulling us back are really hurting us."

But Reich said he isn't feeling like he's in a rut of negativity despite the slow start. When asked if he was fighting against a "here we go again" feeling with each turnover, Reich said that wasn't the case.