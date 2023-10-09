Presented By

Monday Brew: Frank Reich looks for his "best week of work" before Miami

Oct 09, 2023 at 03:54 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
MondayMorningBrew_Thumbnail (1)

CHARLOTTE – Frank Reich said after Sunday's 42-24 loss at Detroit that the upcoming week of practice before the trip to Miami will be his "best week of work" because that could be part of what turns this 0-5 start around.

After returning home and reviewing the game, Reich outlined what that looks like from his perspective.

"Just in every way," he said. "First and foremost, in their preparation. It takes a little bit more collaborating with the coaches, looking for an edge, looking (at) how can we give the players – and we're always looking for that – but just challenging yourself to find, is there one other play that we can run?"

Related Links

But it's also about fine-tuning what happens on the practice field. The Panthers will take on the 4-1 Dolphins, with one of the NFL's most high-powered offenses, down in Hard Rock Stadium while they're still figuring out their offense (though it's slowly starting to come together). 

"On the field, (it's) how can we push the guys on the field?" Reich said. "What's the right scheduling thing? We're in practice, what that looks like, and then watching the tape of our practice, are we correcting the mistakes that we see on practice tape so they don't show up again on game tape? 

"Don't leave any detail out. Weeks get very busy. There's a lot of stuff going on. You've just got to make sure you're covering every detail."

Some of those details include mitigating the miscues, like three first-half turnovers that led to 21 Detroit points or six pre-snap penalties that held up drives with more potential.

The Panthers' 24 points were their best offensive output, with rookie quarterback Bryce Young at the helm. (They scored 27 with Andy Dalton starting at Seattle.) And Reich felt optimistic about what they showed on a 342-yard day. 

"Offensively, I felt like we moved the ball," Reich said. "You take away the three turnovers. The thing that was most frustrating was the six pre-snap penalties. Right? So that's what we're saying: Those things have to stop. Too many positive things – but these things that are pulling us back are really hurting us." 

But Reich said he isn't feeling like he's in a rut of negativity despite the slow start. When asked if he was fighting against a "here we go again" feeling with each turnover, Reich said that wasn't the case.

"I don't find myself fighting it; I don't feel that," Reich said. "I know sometimes people say that. I just don't think like that. I never really have. We all have weaknesses, and I have my struggles – mental struggles – in other ways. But that's just not ever been one of my mental struggles."

– Reich said he and owner David Tepper continue to have an open dialogue and speak multiple times each week, and that Tepper's ownership philosophy is to "engage and listen" instead of stepping back from the football operation. 

Reich said those conversations make him better, even if they aren't "fun meetings." 

"He's super competitive," Reich said of Tepper. "He wants to bring a winner to the Carolinas. He wants it now, pushes me, and pushes us to that end. He wants to do whatever it takes to turn over every stone, churn it as much as he has to, to produce winning football. So, I appreciate those conversations. They're always very challenging. He's a super competitive person, and he's not going to sit idly by." 

Reich said they're all wanting to build this team to be sustainable in the long term while also successful now, and he has collaborated with Tepper to help bring both of those goals to fruition.

"I think he has the right mentality of the win now, but also this is going to be a longer-term thing as well," Reich said. "He wants both. That's what we all want. We want to build a winner now. And we want something that can be sustained.

"We want to build it on the right foundation. … He's got a lot of money, so we could throw a bunch of money at this guy, that guy, and that ends up blowing up in your face. We can all give examples of teams that (happened) with. We're trying to build it on good principles, build through the draft, re-sign your own players when you can – it doesn't always make sense, but when you can. So I think, obviously, he has a great perspective on that."

Chandler Zavala injury

– Reich said rookie guard ﻿Chandler Zavala﻿, who sustained a neck injury against the Lions that saw him down on the field for about seven minutes before he was strapped to a backboard, carted out of Ford Field, and transported to a Detroit hospital, made it back to Charlotte on the team plane Sunday evening and is in "good spirits." 

He didn't have an estimate on when Zavala could return from what Reich called a "really bad stinger," though the early returns have been positive and encouraging.

"There's no two (stingers) that are the same," Reich said. "Then you don't know how they're going to respond to them. Sometimes, guys respond really quickly. And it's like, boom, they're playing the next week. Other times, it's a couple of weeks. You just can't tell. So that's why we'll take it day by day."

– Wide receiver ﻿Terrace Marshall Jr.﻿ didn't record a snap at Detroit even though he was active, as rookie Jonathan Mingo's return from concussion protocol drastically diminished Marshall's on-field time. 

He had tallied a team-high nine receptions the week before against Minnesota, and Reich said he took ownership of Marshall's absence.

"He should have played; he should have played more," Reich said. "I wish he had gotten in there a little bit more. That's my fault. I need to make sure – after the week he had before, with the nine catches and got a little momentum going – and he and I had a conversation. 

"So that was poor, poor communication by me. I wanted to make sure our guys knew to make sure he had some playing time and that there would be opportunities. So that was my fault."

Panthers at Lions| Game Action Gallery | October 8, 2023

View all the action from the Panthers' game against the Detroit Lions in Week 5.

231008 Lions In-Game Edits-187
1 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-188
2 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-189
3 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-191
4 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-192
5 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-193
6 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-194
7 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-195
8 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-196
9 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-198
10 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-200
11 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-201
12 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-202
13 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-203
14 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-204
15 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-208
16 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-211
17 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-212
18 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-213
19 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-214
20 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-215
21 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-216
22 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-217
23 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-233
24 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-257
25 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-242
26 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-231
27 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-230
28 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-234
29 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-250
30 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-222
31 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-218
32 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-246
33 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-244
34 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-253
35 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-258
36 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-240
37 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-255
38 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-243
39 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-248
40 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-256
41 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-252
42 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-254
43 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-235
44 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-221
45 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-229
46 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-249
47 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-302
48 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-290
49 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-300
50 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-295
51 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-361
52 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-366
53 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-357
54 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-367
55 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-337
56 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-347
57 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-306
58 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-330
59 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-359
60 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-305
61 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-343
62 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-372
63 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-310
64 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-351
65 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-352
66 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-407
67 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-412
68 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-399
69 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-417
70 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-405
71 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-395
72 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-411
73 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-397
74 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-402
75 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-403
76 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-436
77 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-450
78 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-444
79 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-423
80 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-426
81 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-462
82 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-425
83 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-439
84 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-430
85 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-433
86 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-443
87 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-421
88 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-441
89 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-427
90 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-431
91 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-456
92 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-424
93 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-546
94 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-510
95 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-551
96 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-536
97 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-545
98 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-554
99 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-525
100 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-538
101 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-527
102 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-513
103 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-620
104 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-593
105 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-629
106 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-585
107 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-582
108 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-632
109 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-614
110 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-575
111 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-609
112 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-608
113 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-564
114 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-552
115 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-619
116 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-565
117 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-571
118 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-639
119 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-640
120 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-661
121 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-653
122 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-650
123 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-659
124 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-665
125 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-664
126 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-652
127 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-662
128 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-651
129 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-641
130 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-707
131 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-738
132 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-748
133 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-703
134 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-680
135 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-677
136 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-732
137 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-728
138 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-667
139 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-749
140 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-739
141 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-730
142 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-689
143 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-692
144 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-682
145 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-712
146 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-681
147 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-694
148 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-701
149 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-745
150 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-684
151 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-688
152 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-704
153 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-731
154 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-727
155 / 161
Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-722
156 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-743
157 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-673
158 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-717
159 / 161
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-693
160 / 161
231008 Lions In-Game Edits-685
161 / 161
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Monday Brew: Frank Reich seeks consistency after Vikings loss

Head coach Frank Reich recapped his thoughts on the Minnesota game after watching the film on Monday. 
Advertising