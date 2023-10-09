Notebook: Frank Reich leans into message of "Keep Pounding"

— One of those leaders, outside linebacker Brian Burns﻿, admitted the frustration with himself and the situation. He said in the locker room that he apologized to the defense for his reaction after one of the team's mistakes. The Lions got an easy fourth-and-1 conversion in the third quarter when Nick Thurman was flagged for a neutral zone infraction. Burns slammed his helmet on the sidelines, and veteran teammate Justin Houston went to calm him down.

"Yeah, I was frustrated, my passion came out," Burns said. "You know, after I did that, I went to my defense and apologized, let them know I'm still here. But it's a passionate game, and yeah, my passion came out. But it's not right for me to lash out because we make mistakes.

"I didn't have a perfect game. Nobody had a perfect game by any means. . . . I feel like it still sends a message to the entire defense that they can't see me like this."

Burns also said, "I'm not afraid to look in the mirror," and pointed out a play in which he "whiffed on a tackle." From that perspective, he wasn't about to use a new coaching staff, all the offseason turnover, or anything else as an excuse.

Reich said he admired the way Burns has handled everything thrown at him this offseason.

"I cannot say enough about Brian Burns," he said. "He stands for everything, everything you want a football player to stand for, everything you want a leader to stand for.