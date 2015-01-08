Kuechly hungry for more

After piling up 532 tackles in three seasons at Boston College to rank second in NCAA history (he would have shattered the record had he returned for his senior season), Kuechly compiled impressive numbers at the 2012 NFL Scouting Combine. He ranked in the top five among all linebackers in six of the seven measurables. In the bench press, he had to settle for sixth-best.

The Panthers selected him with ninth overall in the subsequent draft, and his 547 tackles through his first three seasons are the most in the NFL during that time.

If a player with half the talent put the time in that Kuechly does, he'd maximize his output, but it would still only get him halfway to Kuechly. If Kuechly prepared half as hard as that guy, the two would be on equal footing.

But combine Kuechly's talent and his time commitment, and the results speak for themselves.

"It's not an accident that he's successful. He spends as much time as anybody I've been around if not more," defensive coordinator Sean McDermott said. "With the process he puts himself through, he earns the right to be good."

On game day, the studious side that prepared Kuechly for battle takes a back seat.

"He's just a nice guy. He talks about his mom all the time," Harper said. "But it really is like the Superman-Clark Kent thing."

The nice guy is still there, buried somewhere underneath the shoulder pads and the sweat, but it's mostly hidden from view. Harper said while Kuechly talks about his mom a lot, he won't talk about "your momma" in the heat of battle, but he can trash-talk.

"It's so Luke-style. It's not very harsh," Harper said. "It's just right to the point. He did tell a lineman one time, 'You're going to be a minus on that play.' "

As opposing ballcarriers know, Kuechly's physical play does his talking for him.

"When he's on the field, I don't think there's really much that's polite about him," fellow linebacker Thomas Davis said. "When he's on that field, all the nicknames that have been given to him – like the Luke-ness Monster – that's who he is. That's who we need him to be.

"But walking around this building and in the community, he's one of the nicest guys if not the nicest guy you'll ever meet. He's a guy that does a great job of turning it on and off."

How exactly does he flip that switch?