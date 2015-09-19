Kuechly ruled out for home opener

Sep 19, 2015 at 04:48 AM
Strickland_Bryan
Bryan Strickland

Senior Writer

CHARLOTTE – Linebacker Luke Kuechly will miss the first game of his NFL career when the Panthers host the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Kuechly, who suffered a concussion late in Carolina's season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, was listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report but was downgraded to out Saturday. He spent the entire week in the NFL's concussion protocol and did not practice.

A.J. Klein will fill his middle linebacker spot just like he did in the second half of the opener, when Carolina's defense responded by shutting Jacksonville out to secure a 20-9 victory. Head coach Ron Rivera indicated Friday that if Kuechly is inactive, rookie linebacker David Mayo would be active.

Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, who missed the season opener while recovering from a stress reaction in his foot, is listed as questionable. He returned to practice Wednesday for the first time in six weeks but had limited participation all week.

"We'll see. He had a really good day, though," Rivera said Friday.

Tight end Richie Brockel is also listed as questionable after returning to practice on a limited basis Friday. He sat out the final two preseason games and the regular season opener with a shoulder injury. Defensive end Wes Horton was limited in practice all week and is also questionable.

Practice: Week 2

View photos from the Panthers' week of practice leading up to their game versus the Texans.

QB Cam Newton
1 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Head Coach Ron Rivera
2 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
FB Mike Tolbert and RB Jonathan Stewart
3 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Brandon Wegher
4 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
5 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Joe Webb
6 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DEs Mario Addison and Kony Ealy
7 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
No Title
8 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Wes Horton
9 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Lou Young
10 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Teddy Williams
11 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Tre Boston
12 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Kony Ealy
13 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
G Fernando Velasco
14 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB A.J. Klein
15 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LBs Brian Blechen, Shaq Thompson, Thomas Davis, Sr., and Adarius Glanton
16 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB A.J. Klein
17 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Adarius Glanton
18 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
19 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB A.J. Klein
20 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB David Mayo
21 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
22 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Charles Tillman
23 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Defensive backs
24 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Ted Ginn, Jr.
25 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Brenton Bersin
26 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Devin Funchess
27 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Jerricho Cotchery
28 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Joe Webb
29 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Brenton Bersin and Wide Receivers Coach Ricky Proehl
30 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Jerricho Cotchery
31 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QBs Derek Anderson and Joe Webb
32 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Greg Olsen
33 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Devin Funchess
34 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
35 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Ted Ginn, Jr.
36 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Devin Funchess
37 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Jerricho Cotchery
38 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Kevin Norwood
39 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Greg Olsen
40 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
41 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
FB Mike Tolbert
42 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
43 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Fozzy Whittaker
44 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
45 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
FB Mike Tolbert
46 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Cameron Artis-Payne
47 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RBs Brandon Wegher and Cameron Artis-Payne
48 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
49 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Greg Olsen
50 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
51 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Jerricho Cotchery
52 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
53 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Head Coach Ron Rivera
54 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Ben Jacobs
55 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB A.J. Klein
56 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CBs Teddy Williams and Josh Norman
57 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CBs Teddy Williams and Josh Norman
58 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CBs Charles Tillman and Bene Benwikere
59 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CBs Josh Norman, Charles Tillman and Teddy Williams
60 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Charles Tillman
61 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CBs Josh Norman and Charles Tillman
62 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
63 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
64 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Ted Ginn, Jr.
65 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson
66 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Star Lotulelei
67 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Star Lotulelei
68 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB A.J. Klein
69 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB David Mayo
70 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LBs A.J. Klein and Shaq Thompson
71 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Ben Jacobs
72 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Teddy Williams
73 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Kurt Coleman
74 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Dean Marlowe
75 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
S Roman Harper
76 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Defensive Coordinator Sean McDermott
77 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Star Lotulelei
78 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson
79 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Kony Ealy
80 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Mario Addison
81 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Charles Johnson
82 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Greg Olsen
83 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TE Ed Dickson
84 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
TEs Greg Olsen and Brandon Williams
85 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
86 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Derek Anderson
87 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
88 / 88
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at San Francisco in Week 8

FOX will carry the game in select regions and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 6 from London

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 9:30 a.m. ET.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 2

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Los Angeles in Week 1

Fox will carry the game on air while local fans can stream the game for free.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Preseason Week 4

Fans can watch the game on regional TV and NFL Network nationwide.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at New England in Preseason Week 3

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

Grill Bill: Most under-the-radar training camp standout?

A rookie offensive lineman has coaches excited.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Buffalo in Preseason Week 2

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at Chicago in Preseason Week 1

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: A picturesque Tuesday

A light practice ahead of the preseason opener still provided a number of good photos.

news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Javien Elliott emerging at nickel back?

After spending three seasons in Tampa Bay, Elliott could bring much-needed experience to a key role in the Panthers' secondary.

news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs. Seahawks

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 12 game against Seattle.

Advertising