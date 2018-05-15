Kyle Allen "rolls the dice" on sticking in NFL

"That was tough, especially because I was so young at that time and I had never known not playing," Allen said. "It took me a couple of weeks, but I've always been a guy who has just wanted to win. I just wanted to get whoever was playing ready to play the game. I had been there the longest, so I was trying to help everyone in that room."

Allen started a couple more games down the stretch, but before the Aggies' bowl game he announced his intention to transfer. After sitting out a year at the University of Houston he began last season as the Cougars' starter, but after three games he was replaced. After the season, with a year of eligibility remaining, Allen declared for the NFL Draft.

"I'd rather come out here and try to prove it against these guys that I played against the last four years," he said. "For me my goal has always been to get to this point where I am right now, where I'm in the NFL, on a team with a chance to make a roster.

"The situation is a good one here in Charlotte. The coaching staff has been awesome so far."

Allen said one other team was interested in signing him after the draft, but at his pro day, Allen made a connection with quarterbacks coach Scott Turner that put him on a path toward the Panthers. The coaches got to see lots of Allen in action as the top quarterback at the rookie minicamp.

"He's learning a new system and his teammates are learning a new system. He did some good things," head coach Ron Rivera said. "He's a very bright kid – that's the first thing you learn as you hear him calling his huddles. That's a huge plus.

"He does have a good skill set, and he's very smart. That bodes well for him in terms of his opportunity."

Opportunity knocks. Rivera said if he had to pick a "leader in the clubhouse" for Cam Newton's primary backup, he'd go with Garrett Gilbert, who signed as a street free agent last March and split 2017 between the practice squad and 53-man roster. Carolina also has Taylor Heinicke, claimed off waivers from the Texans a month ago.

The "clubhouse" could get more crowded sometime this offseason with the Panthers still having the option of adding a veteran, but right now Allen is in the running. At this point, that's all he can ask for coming off a rocky college career.