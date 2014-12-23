LBs Klein, Glanton grow into roles

Added Klein: "He did well. He was where he was supposed to be and made some plays. If worse came to worse or something were to happen again, I think A.G. would do a good job again. But I definitely plan on getting healthy and getting back out there."

Glanton played 57 percent of the defensive snaps alongside linebacking staples Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis, a percentage similar to what Klein played the week before against Tampa Bay despite having his ankle rolled up on in a pile in the first quarter.

Versus the Buccaneers, Klein played 53 percent of the snaps – his highest percentage since Week 4 – and recorded five tackles.

"I feel like the past few games I've gotten a good amount of reps," said Klein, the Panthers' fifth-round draft choice in 2013 from Iowa State. "It's all based on scheme and what teams do to us. The best thing about it is that I get my reps on defense, but I'm also in all four phases of special teams, so I'm always seeing action. I never get cold."

Klein had hoped to keep things going against the Browns, but between the ankle injury and a knee injury he suffered the week before, he just wasn't quite right. However, Klein was close enough last week that he's confident he'll be back in the mix this week when Carolina needs all hands on deck.