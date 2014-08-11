Lester, Godfrey picking it up

GODFREY SETTLING IN: At first, safety-turned-cornerback Charles Godfrey admits he had some trouble remembering where he needed to line up.

"First couple times it was weird," Godfrey said. "I broke the huddle and I kind of went back like I was playing safety and I was like, 'Oh no, I have to find the receiver.'"

For Godfrey, who played safety his first six NFL seasons, the hardest part of this transition has been breaking old habits – like shifting where his eyes are focused prior to the snap.

"Being a safety, you are always taught to look inside and look at the alignment, look at the quarterback," Godfrey explained. "At corner, you have to get back to the receiver. You have to go out there and do it. I'm on that now."

The preseason is a perfect time for Godfrey to test himself, and he won't take these next three games lightly.