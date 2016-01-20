 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Advertising

Little Big Town to perform National Anthem, Halftime

Jan 20, 2016 at 01:00 AM
160120_anthem_inside.jpg

CHARLOTTE - Grammy Award-winning country group, Little Big Town, will perform the National Anthem and halftime show during Sunday's NFC Championship game between the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium.

The group, consisting of members Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman and Jimi Westbrook, first entered the music scene more than 17 years ago with hits such as "Boondocks," "Bring It On Home," "Good As Gone" and Grammy-nominated single "Little White Church."

"Our fans will be in for a great show, as Little Big Town will engage them with some of their biggest chart topping hits during halftime," said entertainment coordinator Jason Bastian.

Little Big Town has earned over 30 award show nominations and in the past four years has taken home 12 awards including a Grammy, multiple CMA and ACM awards, and an Emmy award. Most recently, they received honors from the CMA for Vocal Group of the Year and Single of the Year.

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at San Francisco in Week 8

FOX will carry the game in select regions and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 2

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Los Angeles in Week 1

Fox will carry the game on air while local fans can stream the game for free.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Preseason Week 4

Fans can watch the game on regional TV and NFL Network nationwide.
news

Grill Bill: Most under-the-radar training camp standout? 

A rookie offensive lineman has coaches excited. 
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Buffalo in Preseason Week 2

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at Chicago in Preseason Week 1

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.
news

2019 Training Camp Observations: A picturesque Tuesday 

A light practice ahead of the preseason opener still provided a number of good photos. 
news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Javien Elliott emerging at nickel back?

After spending three seasons in Tampa Bay, Elliott could bring much-needed experience to a key role in the Panthers' secondary.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs Seahawks

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 12 game against Seattle.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers at Steelers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 10 game at Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 9 game against Tampa Bay.
Advertising