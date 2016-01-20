Little Big Town to perform National Anthem, Halftime

CHARLOTTE - Grammy Award-winning country group, Little Big Town, will perform the National Anthem and halftime show during Sunday's NFC Championship game between the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium.

The group, consisting of members Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman and Jimi Westbrook, first entered the music scene more than 17 years ago with hits such as "Boondocks," "Bring It On Home," "Good As Gone" and Grammy-nominated single "Little White Church."

"Our fans will be in for a great show, as Little Big Town will engage them with some of their biggest chart topping hits during halftime," said entertainment coordinator Jason Bastian.