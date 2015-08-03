Lotulelei leaves practice early with foot injury

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei left practice early on Monday after suffering from what head coach Ron Rivera called foot soreness.

"It just started to get sore," Rivera explained. "The doctors thought it would be better to take him in just to be sure. We're being very optimistic about it."

The soreness is in Lotulelei's right foot – the same foot he injured in practice during the week of preparation for last year's NFC Divisional Playoff against the Seattle Seahawks.

Lotulelei also missed three games with a right ankle injury last season.

Update from head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion: "Star has a stress reaction in his foot. We are going to be cautious. He is in a walking boot and we will reevaluate his foot in a few weeks."

Fellow defensive tackle Kawann Short missed his third consecutive practice with back soreness, but Rivera believes he will return to action shortly.

"KK is close," Rivera said. "He'll see the doctor tomorrow in Charlotte. Everything looks positive. It's just a matter of working him back into shape."