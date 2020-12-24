Make your predictions for Sunday's game at Washington

Dec 24, 2020 at 03:33 PM
This is a 2017 photo of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team.
Will Bryan
Every week throughout the 2020 season, fans have a chance to win up to $1,000 by making predictions about that week's game.

As part of FanDuel's Gridiron Pick'Em, Panthers fans just click here, sign up and make picks. It's that easy and free. The game is meant to be played on a mobile device and is also available in the Panthers app.

Take a look at this week's questions:

Who will win in Week 16 vs Washington?

Carolina Panthers, Washington, Tie

Which team will produce a 100-yard plus receiver?

Carolina Panthers, Washington, Both, Neither

Which team will be the first to register a sack?

Carolina Panthers, Washington, Neither

How many turnovers will the Panthers defense produce?

0, 1, 2, 3+

Will the Panthers have a rushing touchdown this game?

Yes, No

Will Jeremy Chinn lead the team in tackles this game?

Yes, No

The players with the most questions right will win a share of the $1,000.

Make sure to lock in your picks before kickoff on Saturday night.

Carolina vs. Washington Through The Years

Carolina is 7-10 against Washington all-time in the regular season.

Christian McCaffrey carries the football during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
4 / 78

Christian McCaffrey carries the football during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against Washington on Sunday, November 22, 2015.

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) drags Washington Redskins' Walt Harris down the sideline during the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2005. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) drags Washington Redskins' Walt Harris down the sideline during the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2005. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

Washington Redskins' Jason Campbell (17) loses the ball as he is hit by Carolina Panthers' Everette Brown (91) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2009. The Redskins recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Washington Redskins' Jason Campbell (17) loses the ball as he is hit by Carolina Panthers' Everette Brown (91) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2009. The Redskins recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.
Carolina Panthers play against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field on Monday, December 19, 2016 in Landover, MD.

Carolina Pathers' Tshimanga Biakabutuka (21) holds on to the ball as he scores the team's second touchdown as Washington Redskins' Sam Shade (29) tries stop him during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 3, 1999 at Redskins Park in Landover Md. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Carolina Pathers' Tshimanga Biakabutuka (21) holds on to the ball as he scores the team's second touchdown as Washington Redskins' Sam Shade (29) tries stop him during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 3, 1999 at Redskins Park in Landover Md. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Devin Funchess catches a pass for a touchdown during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
Devin Funchess catches a pass for a touchdown during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Devin Funchess catches a pass during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
Devin Funchess catches a pass during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Torrey Smith celebrates a touchdown during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
Torrey Smith celebrates a touchdown during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Captain Munnerlyn makes a tackle during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
Captain Munnerlyn makes a tackle during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Cam Newton carries the football during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
Cam Newton carries the football during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Christian McCaffrey carries the football during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
Christian McCaffrey carries the football during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Eric Reid makes a tackle during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
Eric Reid makes a tackle during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Eric Reid makes a tackle during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
Eric Reid makes a tackle during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Greg Olsen carries the football during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
Greg Olsen carries the football during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

Jarius Wright catches a pass during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.
Jarius Wright catches a pass during the game against Washington on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD.

