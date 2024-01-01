Marquis Haynes Sr. returns to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Panthers outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. is back home.
Haynes stayed overnight in Jacksonville, Fla., at Baptist Medical Center after suffering a concussion and being carted off the field during Sunday's loss to the Jaguars.
He was discharged and returned to Charlotte Monday afternoon with a member of the Panthers' athletic training staff.
He remains in the concussion protocol.
The 30-year-old Haynes has battled back injuries all year, beginning early in training camp. He did a stint on injured reserve, returned midseason, and played seven games this year. When he went down in the third quarter, it caused a lengthy delay in the game, with teammates gathering around quietly as medical personnel cared for him.
"Any time one of your brothers go down, it's always a scary moment," teammate Brian Burns said. "You always send a prayer in the air, you know, trying to keep them covered."
"There's times I tell him like, man, be smart," Burns said. "Because it's bigger than football, you got kids, and you want to be able to play with them after your career is said and done. So you don't want any major injuries to hinder that. So I just always tell him be smart.
"But he's definitely a team player. He's out there banged up; a lot of guys are banged up, but you know, his injury is a little more complicated than most."
