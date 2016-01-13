Mayor Roberts Declares January Panthers Pride Month

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts signed a resolution Wednesday evening declaring January Panthers Pride month, encouraging fans to wear team gear on Fridays. View the text from the proclamation and a copy of the document below and be sure to share your photos on social media this Friday by using the #BlackFriday tag on social media, or uploading them to our fan gallery.
City of Charlotte:
PROCLAMATION
WHEREAS, the Carolina Panthers are inspiring community pride on and off the field; and
WHEREAS, the Carolina Panthers' record is the best in the NFL; and
WHEREAS, the Carolina Panthers are the NFC South Division Champions for the third year in a row; and
WHEREAS, the "#KeepPounding" message from former player and coach Sam Mills continues to resonate in our community; and
WHEREAS, the Carolina Panthers have overcome adversity in their work and personal lives and uplifted us all with their resilience; and
WHEREAS, the players, coaches and owner are role models for our young people through their excellent character, unrelenting work ethic, determination to win and intense focus; and
WHEREAS, the Carolina Panthers are bringing a positive national spotlight on the city of Charlotte, using the NFL as the stage; and
WHEREAS, the Carolina Panthers are entering the playoffs ready to challenge themselves to be the best; and
WHEREAS, the City of Charlotte is now proudly wearing its Panthers Pride through banners, building lights and signs;
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Jennifer Watson Roberts, Mayor of Charlotte, do hereby proclaim January 2016 as "Carolina Panthers Pride Month" in Charlotte and commend its observance to all citizens, by showing their Panthers Pride every Friday by wearing their Panthers gear or Panthers colors of black, blue or white
WITNESS MY HAND and the official Seal of the City of Charlotte.
