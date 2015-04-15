Mocking the Panthers 8.0

Two mock drafts forecast cornerback Senquez Golson to the Panthers in the middle rounds.

The 2015 NFL Draft will at long last begin April 30, but it won't be over until May.

The first round of the draft falls on the last day of the month, and the Panthers then hold eight picks over the first two days of May. While most mock drafts understandably focus on the first round (and certainly no mock draft skips over it), it really is only the beginning. RELATED NEWS



Here, we present three seven-round mock drafts from three different perspectives. The first one listed under each round is the 23rd version of the consensus mock draft at Drafttek.com, a constantly updated model featuring an "algorithm (that) weighs the available players on a ranked 'Big Board' against a matrix of team positional needs."

The second mock draft, courtesy of Chris Trapasso at CBSSports.com, submits an "educated guess at all 256 picks" and includes some trades – though the Panthers aren't a part of any of them. Finally, local blogger CanadianPanther at CatScratchReader.com offers a Panthers-only mock draft covering all nine of Carolina's picks.

Which is your favorite?

I love the idea of the Drafttek.com model, which has the Panthers going best available with Alabama safety Landon Collins in the first round and Miami wide receiver Phillip Dorsett in the second round, only to wake up to find Texas A&M offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi still available late in the third round. Ogbuehi is as talented as any left tackle in the draft but is rehabbing a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

The CatScratchReader entry matches Drafttek.com with Collins in the first round and offers the most variety – it's the only of the three that has Carolina taking a defensive end, defensive tackle or fullback. The fullback is Jalston Fowler of Alabama in the seventh round, paired with the selection of Crimson Tide running back T.J. Yeldon in the fifth.

The CBSSports.com mock is the only one that includes a quarterback in Colorado State product Garrett Grayson in the fourth round. It begins with Pittsburgh offensive tackle T.J. Clemmings.

Incidentally, all three mocks have the Panthers taking at least one offensive tackle, wide receiver, running back, cornerback and safety. All told, the three mocks project six wide receivers, five offensive lineman, five cornerbacks, four running backs and three safeties.

Round 1 (Pick 25)

S Landon Collins, Alabama (Drafttek.com)

OT T.J. Clemmings, Pittsburgh (CBSSports.com)

S Landon Collins, Alabama (CatScratchReader.com)

Round 2 (Pick 57)

WR Phillip Dorsett, Miami (Drafttek.com)

WR Nelson Agholor, Southern California (CBSSports.com)

DT Carl Davis, Iowa (CatScratchReader.com)

Round 3 (Pick 89)

OT Cedric Ogbuehi, Texas A&M (Drafttek.com)

RB Duke Johnson, Miami (CBSSports.com)

WR Devin Funchess, Michigan (CatScratchReader.com)

Round 4 (Pick 124)

RB Mike Davis, South Carolina (Drafttek.com)

QB Garrett Grayson, Colorado State (CBSSports.com)

CB Senquez Golson, Mississippi (CatScratchReader.com)

Round 5 (Pick 161)

CB Lorenzo Doss, Tulane (Drafttek.com)

CB Senquez Golson, Mississippi (CBSSports.com)

RB T.J. Yeldon, Alabama (CatScratchReader.com)

Round 5 (Pick 169)

CB DeShazor Everett, Texas A&M (Drafttek.com)

S Gerod Holliman, Louisville (CBSSports.com)

OT Andrew Donnal, Iowa (CatScratchReader.com)

Round 5 (Pick 174)

WR Chris Conley, Georgia (Drafttek.com)

OT Corey Robinson, South Carolina (CBSSports.com)

DE Anthony Chickillo, Miami (CatScratchReader.com)

Round 6 (Pick 201)

WR Darren Waller, Georgia Tech (Drafttek.com)

C Andy Gallik, Boston College (CBSSports.com)

WR Dres Anderson, Utah (CatScratchReader.com)