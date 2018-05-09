My View: DJ Moore in Philly

Conversation centered on Moore's next steps: When he would be leaving, where he would live, whether his dog be going, what would his mom do when he left, and all the usual familial questions when the youngest child is leaving the home.

Moore's mom was kind, gentle and soft-spoken, traits that appear to been passed to Moore and his siblings. I saw a lot of happiness and pride in her eyes when she looked at her son as he begins to navigate his way through this next chapter.

I asked her if the reality of the situation had sunk in yet and she said, "It hasn't hit me yet, but it just feels like everything is the same as it was. Maybe it will feel different later." I mentioned perhaps the first time she sees him take the field in his uniform. Until then, he is still her youngest child whose nose was close enough to grab onto that night after dinner,just like so many parents have done to their children. It was a sweet moment between a mother and her son who one day could have the word "greatest" attached to his NFL career.