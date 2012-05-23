Nakamura goal-oriented, team-oriented

CHARLOTTE - As a sixth grader, Haruki Nakamura went behind his mother's back to play football for the first time.

Nakamura's days of sneaking up on people are behind him.

After backing up surefire Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed for four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Nakamura is seeking a bigger role in his first season with the Panthers.

"When you come into the NFL, your ultimate goal is to make a football team," said Nakamura, signed by the Panthers on March 16. "Then each year, you take your goals and bump them up."

The Panthers return starting safeties Charles Godfrey and Sherrod Martin, but after ranking in the bottom quarter of the league in pass defense and passing touchdowns allowed last season, they improved their depth by adding Nakamura and San Francisco 49ers veteran Reggie Smith via free agency.

Reed taught Nakamura a lot about being a starter but was simply too good to give him any opening to become a starter. So Nakamura made his mark as a special teams stalwart, something he'll continue in Carolina while hoping to earn more chances in the secondary as well.

"I've always been the guy where if you ask me to do something, I do it," Nakamura said. "Special teams or defense, I'm willing to do whatever it takes.

"I know it's for the team, to make the team better. I'm a very unselfish player. That's just who I am, the way I was brought up and the values I learned from my family."

Nakamura grew up in the Cleveland area. His father, Ryozo, was an eighth-degree black belt in judo who moved from his native Japan to the United States in 1960 to coach the U.S. national team. His mother, Karen, was a fourth-degree black belt from Rhode Island who met Ryozo through judo.

Ryozo died of lung cancer when Nakamura was five years old.

"I still remember to this day him in our two-bedroom apartment with a hospital bed in the bedroom," Nakamura said. "As a kid you don't really realize that you were giving your father one last kiss, but the next morning I walked into the room to see how he was doing, and he was gone. He left me his brown blanket and his aftershave that I always used to steal from him.