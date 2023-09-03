New cornerback Troy Hill expects the defense to "surprise a lot of people" 

"(They're) great coaches, very detail-oriented," Hill said. "Very straightforward with you. And they are who you're going to get every day."

When the Panthers signed Hill, they brought more stability to a group highlighted by its young talent – including starters in third-year Jaycee Horn and fifth-year Donte Jackson.

Hill said he'd already noticed a "veteran presence" from the duo, a good sign within the group he's joining.

"I've been seeing D-Jack coaching a lot of the younger players and things like that; you love to see that type of thing," Hill said. "And Jaycee, he's a standout player already at that young age, and he's only going to continue to grow. I especially believe in him with these coaches around him that can teach him a little more about some other nuances of the game and things like that."

Hill was added in late in training camp, but head coach Frank Reich said his familiarity with members of the staff and veteran experience could help him carve out a role early.

At the same time, it's always about what you show once you get here, and Reich made that clear.