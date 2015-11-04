Newton Enjoying Win Streak

CHARLOTTE – At 7-0 to start his fifth season, is Cam Newton having the most fun he's ever had in the NFL?

"I think that's an obvious yes for obvious reasons," Newton said with a puzzled look on his face. "We're undefeated."

Winning is fun. And the fun-loving Carolina quarterback is all about winning.

"All I want to do is keep winning," Newton said. "I play this game for one reason – to find ways to get another in the win column."

A win on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, whose only loss came last week versus the unbeaten Denver Broncos, would be viewed as the most impressive one yet for the unbeaten Panthers.

Newton, who is determined to lead Carolina to his stated goal of the Super Bowl, knows a test from the Packers will give him and the Panthers an indication of where they stand.

"Of course," Newton said. "It's a Super Bowl contender. It will get us prepared to make that next leap.