Newton Enjoying Win Streak

Nov 04, 2015 at 09:45 AM

CHARLOTTE – At 7-0 to start his fifth season, is Cam Newton having the most fun he's ever had in the NFL?

"I think that's an obvious yes for obvious reasons," Newton said with a puzzled look on his face. "We're undefeated."

Winning is fun. And the fun-loving Carolina quarterback is all about winning.

"All I want to do is keep winning," Newton said. "I play this game for one reason – to find ways to get another in the win column."

A win on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, whose only loss came last week versus the unbeaten Denver Broncos, would be viewed as the most impressive one yet for the unbeaten Panthers.

Newton, who is determined to lead Carolina to his stated goal of the Super Bowl, knows a test from the Packers will give him and the Panthers an indication of where they stand.

"Of course," Newton said. "It's a Super Bowl contender. It will get us prepared to make that next leap.

"(Aaron Rodgers) has the ability to carve up a defense in many ways. I don't have to face him this week, but my hands are pretty much full with Clay Matthews and Julius Peppers and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. I'll be busy this week watching film."

Practice: Week 9

View photos from the Panthers' week of practice leading up to their game versus the Packers.

QB Derek Anderson
1 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Shaq Thompson
2 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Head Coach Ron Rivera
3 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
4 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB A.J. Klein
5 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB A.J. Klein
6 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Shaq Thompson
7 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Shaq Thompson
8 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LBs A.J. Klein and Shaq Thompson
9 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
10 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
11 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Shaq Thompson
12 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Mario Addison
13 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Kawann Short
14 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Star Lotulelei
15 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Ryan Delaire
16 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DT Kyle Love
17 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Head Coach Ron Rivera
18 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Rakim Cox
19 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
20 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Shaq Thompson
21 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LBs David Mayo and Ben Jacobs
22 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Asst. Head Coach/Secondary Steve Wilks and CB Lou Young
23 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
P Brad Nortman
24 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
25 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Devin Funchess
26 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Kevin Norwood
27 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
28 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Jerricho Cotchery
29 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Brenton Bersin
30 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Head Coach Ron Rivera and Offensive Coordinator Mike Shula
31 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
32 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Philly Brown
33 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
34 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
FB Mike Tolbert, Runningbacks Coach Jim Skipper and RB Jonathan Stewart
35 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
C Ryan Kalil
36 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
G Fernando Velasco
37 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Daryl Williams
38 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
G Amini Silatolu
39 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Daryl Williams
40 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
C Ryan Kalil
41 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Michael Oher
42 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Daryl Williams and G Amini Silatolu
43 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
G Trai Turner
44 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Mike Remmers
45 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Mike Remmers
46 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Daryl Williams
47 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Gs Reese Dismukes and Trai Turner
48 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
G Reese Dismukes and T David Foucault
49 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
T Daryl Williams and G Chris Scott
50 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Gs Reese Dismukes and Chris Scott
51 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Ts Daryl Williams and Michael Oher
52 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Ted Ginn, Jr.
53 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Cameron Artis-Payne
54 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis, Sr.
55 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
K Graham Gano
56 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
DE Kony Ealy
57 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Devin Funchess
58 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Defensive Coordinator Sean McDermott and LB Luke Kuechly
59 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Thomas Davis, Sr. and Defensive Coordinator Sean McDermott
60 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
61 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
RB Jonathan Stewart
62 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Charles Tillman
63 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
64 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Shaq Thompson
65 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
LB Luke Kuechly
66 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
WR Jerricho Cotchery
67 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Cam Newton
68 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CB Charles Tillman
69 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
QB Derek Anderson
70 / 70
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at San Francisco in Week 8

FOX will carry the game in select regions and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports at 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay in Week 2

NFL Network will carry the game nationwide and it will be streamed by Yahoo! Sports.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Los Angeles in Week 1

Fox will carry the game on air while local fans can stream the game for free.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Pittsburgh in Preseason Week 4

Fans can watch the game on regional TV and NFL Network nationwide.
news

Grill Bill: Most under-the-radar training camp standout? 

A rookie offensive lineman has coaches excited. 
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina vs. Buffalo in Preseason Week 2

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.
news

How to watch, listen and follow: Carolina at Chicago in Preseason Week 1

Fans can watch the game on TV and streaming online in the Panthers regional area.
news

2019 Training Camp Observations: A picturesque Tuesday 

A light practice ahead of the preseason opener still provided a number of good photos. 
news

2019 Training Camp Observations: Javien Elliott emerging at nickel back?

After spending three seasons in Tampa Bay, Elliott could bring much-needed experience to a key role in the Panthers' secondary.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs Seahawks

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 12 game against Seattle.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers at Steelers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 10 game at Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football.
news

Broadcast Info: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

How and where to watch Carolina's Week 9 game against Tampa Bay.
Advertising