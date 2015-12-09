Newton Named NFC Offensive Player of Week

Dec 09, 2015 at 01:56 AM

CHARLOTTE – Quarterback Cam Newton has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season and sixth time in his career.

In Week 13 against the Saints, Newton matched a career high with five touchdown passes, completing 28-of-41 attempts for 331 yards. His 122.1 passer rating against the Saints was the fourth time Newton's rating was over 100 in the last five games.

With 5:12 remaining and Carolina trailing 38-34, Newton engineered an 11-play, 75-yard drive to complete the comeback at New Orleans. He connected with wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery for a 15-yard touchdown with just over a minute left to keep the Panthers' undefeated record intact.

The Panthers have now won six Player of the Week awards in 2015. Carolina also won six in 1996 and 2003.

