Newton, Norman on same page

Newton's involvement in this tussle took the dialogue surrounding it to another level. Quarterbacks wear red for a reason. They aren't to be touched on the practice field; they're to be protected. They don't typically seek out contact.

But not all quarterbacks are built like Newton. Not at all quarterbacks play the game like Newton.

"He's one of the biggest guys on the team," Olsen said. "He carries the ball 15 times a game like a running back. I think a little hand-slapping fight in practice with a defensive back – he'll be OK."

Newton doesn't want to be treated any differently because he is a quarterback. He wants to be viewed as another one of the guys pulling his weight to help this team win a championship.

If he has to stick up for himself in practice, he will. That's his view. And he doesn't mind if onlookers see a problem with it.

"I'm not going to let anyone dictate how I play or how I feel," Newton explained. "I'm at a stage where I'm all about getting the respect from my guys, knowing at the end of the day, they know that they have a guy that is going to lead them to victory along with others.

"To them, I'm just another guy. To (the media) I'm a franchise quarterback that can't do a lot. That's cool and I understand the life that I live. But that pressure is what you guys make it. I'm still a human. I'm still a physical person. Above all, I'm a football player. I just play quarterback."

And the quarterback is going to take a game-like approach to practice and battle for every inch to push his team.