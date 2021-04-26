NFL.com announces final Top 150 prospects list for 2021 Draft

CHARLOTTE - With the 2021 NFL Draft starting on Thursday at 8 p.m., NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah released his final listing of the Top 150 prospects available.
The list ranks players as best available overall, rather than predicting where they will go within the draft order.
QB Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) tops Jeremiah's list as the top prospect, with nearly every mock draft this year predicting that he will go first overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
TE Kyle Pitts (Florida), WR Ja'Marr Chase (LSU), QB Zach Wilson (BYU), WR Jaylen Waddle (Alabama), WR DeVonta Smith (Alabama), QB Trey Lance (NDSU), QB Justin Fields (Ohio State), CB Patrick Surtain II (Alabama) and T Rashawn Slater (Northwestern) round out the top 10.
The NFL Draft will be aired live on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network with free streaming options available. Click here to see all of the ways to watch the Draft.
View pictures of all of Carolina's first-round draft picks back to 2002 when Carolina picked Julius Peppers second overall.