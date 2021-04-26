 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Advertising

NFL.com announces final Top 150 prospects list for 2021 Draft

Apr 26, 2021 at 03:20 PM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
Trevor Lawrence
John Bazemore/AP

CHARLOTTE - With the 2021 NFL Draft starting on Thursday at 8 p.m., NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah released his final listing of the Top 150 prospects available.

The list ranks players as best available overall, rather than predicting where they will go within the draft order.

QB Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) tops Jeremiah's list as the top prospect, with nearly every mock draft this year predicting that he will go first overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

TE Kyle Pitts (Florida), WR Ja'Marr Chase (LSU), QB Zach Wilson (BYU), WR Jaylen Waddle (Alabama), WR DeVonta Smith (Alabama), QB Trey Lance (NDSU), QB Justin Fields (Ohio State), CB Patrick Surtain II (Alabama) and T Rashawn Slater (Northwestern) round out the top 10.

To view the full list of the Top 150 prospects, click here.

The NFL Draft will be aired live on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network with free streaming options available. Click here to see all of the ways to watch the Draft.

Panthers first-round draft picks back to 2002

View pictures of all of Carolina's first-round draft picks back to 2002 when Carolina picked Julius Peppers second overall.

Ickey Ekwonu was drafted sixth overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.
1 / 20

Ickey Ekwonu was drafted sixth overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

John Locher/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jaycee Horn was drafted eighth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
2 / 20

Jaycee Horn was drafted eighth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Derrick Brown was drafted seventh overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.
3 / 20

Derrick Brown was drafted seventh overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
The Panthers selected DE Brian Burns 14th overall in 2019.
4 / 20

The Panthers selected DE Brian Burns 14th overall in 2019.

Brandon Todd
The Panthers selected WR DJ Moore 24th overall in 2018.
5 / 20

The Panthers selected WR DJ Moore 24th overall in 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
The Panthers selected RB Christian McCaffrey 8th overall in 2017.
6 / 20

The Panthers selected RB Christian McCaffrey 8th overall in 2017.

Will Bryan
The Panthers selected DT Vernon Butler 30th overall in 2016.
7 / 20

The Panthers selected DT Vernon Butler 30th overall in 2016.

Perry Knotts/AP
The Panthers selected LB Shaq Thompson 25th overall in 2015.
8 / 20

The Panthers selected LB Shaq Thompson 25th overall in 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
The Panthers selected WR Kelvin Benjamin 28th overall in 2014.
9 / 20

The Panthers selected WR Kelvin Benjamin 28th overall in 2014.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
The Panthers selected DT Star Lotulelei 14th overall in 2013.
10 / 20

The Panthers selected DT Star Lotulelei 14th overall in 2013.

Chuck Burton/AP
The Panthers selected LB Luke Kuechly 9th overall in 2012.
11 / 20

The Panthers selected LB Luke Kuechly 9th overall in 2012.

Chuck Burton/AP
The Panthers selected QB Cam Newton first overall in 2011.
12 / 20

The Panthers selected QB Cam Newton first overall in 2011.

Jason DeCrow/AP
The Panthers selected RB Jonathan Stewart 13th overall in 2008.
13 / 20

The Panthers selected RB Jonathan Stewart 13th overall in 2008.

The Panthers selected T Jeff Otah 19th overall in 2008.
14 / 20

The Panthers selected T Jeff Otah 19th overall in 2008.

Rick Havner
The Panthers selected LB Jon Beason 25th overall in 2007.
15 / 20

The Panthers selected LB Jon Beason 25th overall in 2007.

The Panthers selected RB DeAngelo Williams 27th overall in 2006.
16 / 20

The Panthers selected RB DeAngelo Williams 27th overall in 2006.

Rick Havner/AP
The Panthers selected LB Thomas Davis 14th overall in 2005.
17 / 20

The Panthers selected LB Thomas Davis 14th overall in 2005.

Rick Havner/AP
The Panthers selected CB Chris Gamble 28th overall in 2004.
18 / 20

The Panthers selected CB Chris Gamble 28th overall in 2004.

Nell Redmond/AP
The Panthers selected T Jordan Gross 8th overall in 2003.
19 / 20

The Panthers selected T Jordan Gross 8th overall in 2003.

Rick Havner/AP
The Panthers selected DE Julius Peppers 2nd overall in 2002.
20 / 20

The Panthers selected DE Julius Peppers 2nd overall in 2002.

Ed Betz/AP
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Inside the Draft Room: A weekend of change for the Panthers

With a new emphasis on value, the Panthers did things differently than they had in 26 previous drafts.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Chuba Hubbard

Fourth-round running back the first of their 11 draft picks to reach a deal.
news

A post-draft look at the Panthers' roster

There are still some unresolved issues, after productive free agent season and record-tying draft haul.
news

Panthers agree to terms with undrafted free agents

Among the smaller group of UDFAs is offensive lineman David Moore, a Grambling State product who attended the Senior Bowl.
news

Panthers 2021 Draft Notebook: Nuggets you may have missed from a record-setting weekend

From big-footed babies to draft advice from home, there were plenty of storylines.
news

Grading the Panthers' 2021 Draft Class

Read what national media sources wrote about the Panthers' full set of picks in the 2021 Draft.
news

2021 Draft Day 3 Transcripts

Read what Scott Fitterer, Matt Rhule and drafted players said during Saturday's final rounds.
news

Panthers Draft Picks 2021: All of Carolina's draft selections

The Panthers tied a franchise record with 11 picks in 2021.
news

Where Panthers stand after record-tying draft class

Adding 11 picks was a recognition of where Carolina is in the team-building process.
news

Panthers draft Phil Hoskins in seventh round

Kentucky defensive tackle wraps up 11-man draft class.
news

Panthers select long snapper Thomas Fletcher from Alabama

Fletcher won the Patrick Mannelly Award for the nation's best long snapper.
news

Panthers choose Shi Smith with 204th pick

South Carolina wide receiver impressed coaching staff at Senior Bowl
Advertising