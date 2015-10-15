Norwood waiting for another chance

CHARLOTTE – Wide receiver Kevin Norwood is able to offer unique perspective on the mutual respect shared between the Panthers and Seahawks.

Norwood, who was Seattle's fourth-round draft choice in 2014, was traded to Carolina in the days prior to the final 2015 preseason game.

"Being on the other side, it was like, 'Man, we know the Panthers are going to play physical. We know they are going to bring everything,'" Norwood recalled. "When we go out there, we have to be at our best."

Norwood understands why teammates and coaches want to ask for insight on the Seahawks. He understands why the media wants to ask for thoughts about his former team.

But the second-year wide receiver isn't getting caught up in the past. He's just worried about being active on game day.

"I just want to play," Norwood said. "I've been sitting out. I don't really care what team we play. I just want to play."

Norwood has played in just one game for the Panthers and is yet to record a catch.

Opportunities have been limited as he works to get a firm grasp on Carolina's playbook.