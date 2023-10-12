Notebook: Ejiro Evero focused on limiting explosive plays at Miami

– Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown said he learned about the Panthers' resilience and determination on offense in their Week 5 loss at Detroit, but there's still plenty of room for improvements, too.

"What I learned is we have a resilient football team that has no quit, continues to fight," Brown said. "I also learned that we've got to do a better job across the board – when it comes to coaches and players, of continuing to find ways to get more clarity, to demand more from a detail standpoint, and cut down on the self-inflicted wounds.

"We talked about the turnovers and penalties; there was a lot of progress when it comes to being a lot more efficient in the run game and getting that going, which is part of who we want to be identity-wise, (and) also made progress when it comes to third down."

The Panthers were buried by a 28-7 deficit late in the second quarter behind three first-half turnovers that turned into 21 points for the Lions' offense. ﻿Eddy Piñeiro﻿ kicked a 33-yard field goal just before halftime, bringing it to 28-10.

The Panthers scored two more touchdowns but couldn't hold off more Detroit points as they fell 42-24. The offense also committed six pre-snap penalties that pushed them back.

Still, Brown took some good with the bad, including 342 total yards, 99 rushing yards, and three touchdowns for rookie quarterback ﻿Bryce Young﻿.